Shahid Afridi makes another controversial statement, says Indian cricket team used to ask forgiveness from Pakistan team after getting badly defeated

Another controversial statement by Shahid Afridi has brought a sour taste for the cricket fans. Former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi has claimed Pakistan dominated the Indian cricket team and beat them so much that they would seek forgiveness from Pakistan. The infamous Pakistani cricketer has created controversies on several occasions because of his statement against India, especially when he talks about Kashmir.

Afridi was giving an interview after recovering from Covid-19. He said, “I have always enjoyed India. Unhe to theek-thaak mara hai humne. Itna mara hai unhe ki match ke baad maafiyan mangi hai unhone.” (We’ve thrashed them a lot. I believe we’ve beaten them so much that they used to ask us for forgiveness after the match). He added that he enjoyed playing against India and Australia as these are good teams and players have to play under pressure. Going and performing under such conditions is a big thing. During the interview, Afridi said that his most memorable inning was 141 against India in India.

History of India-Pakistan cricket matches

Pakistan leads India in ODIs with 73-55, but Pakistan won most of them in the 1980s. Out of 52 matches during that period, India managed to win ten while Pakistan won 23 matches. During the 90s, the ratio stayed at 28-18. During the 2000s, India led with 25-23 and between 2010 and 2020, India won 10 matches while Pakistan managed to win only 4. It has to be noted that India has won all the world cup matches between India and Pakistan.

Shahid Afridi and his uncontrolled blabbering against India

Shahid Afridi in 2016 had claimed that many fans in India shower love at him. During the recent interview, he mentioned that during the visit, when he made the statement, he was also the ambassador for Pakistan, and it was a political statement. He sarcastically said, “it was for intelligent people.”

During his visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Shahid Afridi made anti-India and anti-Modi comments that raised several eyebrows. In the aftermath, Yuvraj and Harbhajan, who posted videos to support his NGO had to come forward and apologize for supporting him. In February, he said that the relationship between India and Pakistan would not improve until Modi is in power. In a viral video, he used abusive language against Hinduism and Hindu traditions and said he once smashed the TV when he saw his child doing ‘aarti’ while watching a show.

Interestingly, even after recovering from a deadly disease like Covid-19, he tried to paint it as if there is nothing to be afraid. He said that he does not understand why people are locked inside. While doctors across the globe are trying to find a cure and vaccine for the coronavirus, he urged people not to be scared of the disease.