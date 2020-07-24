A local court has sent a man named Khaleel to judicial custody for raping a 14-year-old girl in Sakran village, Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, reports Amar Ujala.

As per the report, on Wednesday, the accused raped the minor girl when she was alone in the fields. After committing the heinous crime, Khaleel threatened to murder the victim in a bid to silence her. When the girl was successful in getting out of his clutches, she reached home and informed her family members about the incident. The family then filed a complaint at the Sakran police station. The cops registered a case and also arrested the accused.

Communal tension in Sitapur

Meanwhile, the victim was sent to the District Women’s Hospital for medical examination. The incident has created tension between the communities as the victim and the perpetrator belonged to different religions. On Thursday, Assistant Superintendent of Police (North) Rajiv Dixit and CO Biswan Piyush Kumar took cognisance of the ground situation and patrolled the said village. Keeping in mind the sensitive nature of the case, a large contingent of police has also been deployed in the area.