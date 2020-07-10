Vikas Dubey Encounter: Father of martyred constable thanks UP police

On Friday, Tirath Pal Singh, the father of police constable Jitendra Pal Singh, reportedly thanked the Yogi Aditya Nath-led-Uttar Pradesh government and the police administration, following the death of hardened criminal Vikas Dubey in an encounter. Jitendra was one of the 8 policemen who were killed by Dubey and his accomplice on July 2 in the Bikeru village of Chaubepur police station area of ​​Kanpur.

“I am proud of UP police”, Tirath Pal Singh stated. He added that the death of the slain criminal had brought peace to his soul. Expressing his anger over the police insider who tipped off Vikas Dubey about the raid, he said that they must be exposed in public and brought to justice in a way similar to Dubey. However, the elder brother of martyred Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Devendra Mishra insisted that the criminal should have been alive.

According to him, the interrogation would have revealed the names of the politicians and policemen who were associated with the notorious criminal. “If it was an accident, then, we cannot do anything about it”, he added. Meanwhile, Urmila Verma, the wife of deceased constable Sultan Singh, said that the death of Vikas Dubey had brought relief to her soul. However, she questioned, “How will we know about those who were trying to save Vikas Dubey? If he was interrogated, then, we could have got some answers.”

Vikas Dubey killed in encounter

The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested yesterday from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was killed in an encounter in Kanpur on Friday. According to the reports, the encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur. Reportedly, the police car met with an accident and the car overturned. After the accident, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch the weapon of injured policemen and attempted to flee. It was then that the police fired in retaliation, killing the gangster.

Dubey killed 8 policemen, injured 6 others

In a shocking incident, eight police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab the hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey on July 2 late night. A team of 15-16 Uttar Pradesh police had carried out raids in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur.

The police personnel were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. The criminals had already blocked the road with a JCB machine to prevent the policemen from escaping. According to the police, Vikas Dubey and his men were already aware of the police raid and were on high alert. The criminals managed to flee from the spot after killing the police personnel. The deceased cops of Kanpur have been identified as DSP Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.