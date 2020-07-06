Monday, July 6, 2020
Updated:

Vikas Dubey operated like a Maoist, had hidden arms and explosives inside bunker and walls of his house: UP Police

UP Police officials have confirmed that the bunker found inside the house of Vikas Dubey was stocked with a large number of arms, ammunition and explosives. Even walls were found stuffed with arms and ammunition.

OpIndia Staff

Police say large quantities of arms and ammunition found in a bunker and walls of Vikas Dubey's house
Gangster Vikas Dubey's house in Kanpur razed by the cops (courtesy: Hindustan Times)
2

Kanpur police have revealed that Vikas Dubey, the hardened criminal who had killed 8 police personnel in an ambush on the intervening night of July 2 and 3, operated like a Maoist. The history-sheeter had a bunker in his house which was used to store weapons and explosives.

Kanpur inspector general (IG) Mohit Agarwal confirmed that the bunkers were stocked with arms, ammunition and explosives. He added that like black money hoarders hide currency notes, the walls in Vikas’ house were found hiding guns and ammunition.

The police officer added that the gangster had hidden arms and ammunition in the walls of his house. After the demolition of Vikas Dubey’s palatial house in Kanpur district, Saturday, the police recovered a large number of country-made guns, ammunition and explosives.

It is being reported that Vikas Dubey and his henchmen were in possession of dangerous weapons like the AK-47. According to reports, Dubey and his gang members had fired 200-300 shots at the police during the ambush, the cartridges of which have been recovered by the police during the demolition of Dubey’s house in Kanpur.

According to recent reports, Kanpur police has initiated a preliminary inquiry against sub-inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajeev, the three who have been suspended. It is being believed that the three cops were in touch with Vikas Dubey and his accomplice.

Injured cop narrates how policemen were trapped

Today, Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, an injured station officer of Bithoor police station, described the incident which transpired on July 2 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur, explaining how and why things went south for UP Police. The police officer revealed that the local team of Chaubeypur police station had stood watching as the other teams were ambushed by Vikas’ men.

Singh suffered bullet injuries and he is currently under treatment at Regency Hospital in Kanpur. 

Police demolish the house of gangster Vikas Dubey in Bithur

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh police had demolished the gangster’s house in Bithur besides deploying several teams to raid different areas in search of Vikas Dubey. These places are residences of Dubey’s relatives and family members and the police believe that Dubey might be hiding at one of the places. On these lines, a team raided Vikas Dubey’s house in Lucknow, where the police found no one except a servant.

Continuing their search for the hardened criminal who fled after the ambush, the police thereafter raided the house of Deep, Vikas’s brother and recovered a revolver from Deep’s wife.

What transpired on the intervening night of July 2-3

Eight police personnel, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, when the police team went to nab gangster Vikas Dubey on July 2 late night. According to the police officer, Dubey’s gang had laid a trap for the police officers, possibly alerted about the raid. As the police team reached the spot, they were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. Shockingly, the criminals had already stationed a JCB machine on the road to block the police team. Eight police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in the ambush.

The Kanpur police had arrested an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey in Kalyanpur in Uttar Pradesh, following an encounter on Saturday night. The accomplice who was identified as one Daya Shankar Agnihotri had confirmed to the police that Dubey had received a call from the cops before they came to arrest him. Moreover, Dubey’s call records have revealed that he was in touch with at least 24 police officials, including some from Chaubeypur and Shivrajpur stations.

