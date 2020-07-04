Saturday, July 4, 2020
Home News Reports YSRCP seeks disqualification of its own Lok Sabha MP Raghurama Krishna Raju who exposed...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

YSRCP seeks disqualification of its own Lok Sabha MP Raghurama Krishna Raju who exposed mass conversions to Christianity in Andhra Pradesh

Earlier, had made an explosive admission on a debate on Times Now where he admitted that the Christian missionaries in Andhra Pradesh were using money to carry out widespread religious conversions in the state.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
YSRCP seeks disqualification of MP who exposed 'mass conversions' in Andhra
MP Raghurama Krishna Raju (left), YSRCP delegation meets Speaker (right)
231

On Friday, a delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) from YSRCP had reportedly met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and demanded the disqualification of the party member and MP, Raghurama Krishna Raju. He was elected from the Lok Sabha constituency of Narsapuram in Andhra Pradesh and had been a vocal critic of the current political dispensation in the State in recent times.

The delegation was led by Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy who alleged that Raju had used unparliamentary language against fellow party members and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He further claimed that the outspoken MP had ‘colluded’ with opposition party members against his own party. V Vijaysai Reddy is the Chief Secretary of YSRCP.

“He has never discussed his inconvenience within the party forum anytime, instead, took it up in the public, going against the party guidelines. The anti-defection law applies to Raghurama Krishna Raju, who contradicted the party rules, and he even misused the freedom of speech, and Section 10 should be invoked,” Reddy was quoted as saying. As per Mithun Reddy, floor leader of YSRCP in the Lok Sabha, Raju’s reply to the notice served by him was ‘irresponsible.’ He blamed the latter for forcing him to seek disqualification from Om Birla.

Raju had earlier accused YSRCP of being involved in caste politics and corruption. He had also met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Secretary Ajay Bhalla, and also launched a song praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Raju had also served a notice to V Vijaysai Reddy and accused him of doing harm to the party. He had also moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the High Court.

YSRCP MP claims threat to life

Last month, in a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, the YSRCP politician had alleged threats to his life from his party members. He had claimed that the local police did not take action on his complaints and thus demanded tighter security from the Centre. “One MLA has publicly abused me in filthy language and threatened to kill me. The YSRC cadre has also been issuing threats in the last few days. As the local police did not take any action against those people, I sought protection from the Lok Sabha Speaker,” Raju was quoted as saying.

Exposes Mass Conversions in Andhra Pradesh

Earlier, had made an explosive admission on a debate on Times Now where he admitted that the Christian missionaries in Andhra Pradesh were using money to carry out widespread religious conversions in the state. Raju asserted that the religious conversions in Andhra Pradesh were not a recent phenomenon after Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed the office of Chief Minister but that they continued to happen extensively across the state even before he became the chief minister.

He also defended the rampant religious conversions in the state by claiming that such proselytisation has been prevalent across the country and is not limited to Andhra Pradesh alone.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

The Guardian claims 2-year-old fought 1962 Indo-China, quotes Congress worker to make wildly incorrect claims about Pangong Tso and Galwan

OpIndia Staff -
In a news report titled, "Our pastures have been taken: Indians rue China's Himalayan land grab", Guardian further fake news on the India-China stand-off
Read more
Politics

Akhilesh Yadav mocks UP police after 8 officers were killed in the line of duty trying to capture gangster Vikas Dubey, whose wife is...

OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav, SP supremo, has shared a cartoon strip by BBC that denigrates the UP police that lost 8 of its own in the raid to capture gangster Vikas Dubey
Read more

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Khalid Saifi, aide of Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain had met Zakir Naik in Malaysia to raise funds for riots: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has reportedly unearthed a connection between hate preacher Zakir Naik and Khalid Saifi, a facilitator in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots

As China says allegations of its ‘expansionism’ are baseless, here is a list of countries with whom China has territorial disputes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
China has taken umbrage with the remarks from Narendra Modi and have spoken out against it even though the Prime Minister did not name them explicitly.

Amidst chants of Allah hu Akbar and ‘Jai Bheem Jai Meem’, Vinod Kashyap was murdered: The Dalit killing fields of North East Delhi

Opinions Guest Author -
It was the 24th of February 2020 and the atmosphere was tense with anti-CAA protests turning into anti-Hindu Delhi riots

The Shishupala Moment: Here is how antagonising India led by PM Modi could be China’s fatal mistake

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
During his speech, which was littered with references to India's Hindu roots, Narendra Modi invoked Shri Krishna. He said that India worships Krishna in all His forms.

Recently Popular

Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint registered against Hindustan Times reporter Srishti Jaswal for her Hinduphobic tweet against Lord Krishna

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint filed against journalist Srishti Jaswal for saing that Lord Krishna was womanizer, fuckboi, and commitment phobic maniac
Read more
Media

Suspended Hindustan Times reporter issues apology after Hinduphobic tweet goes viral, says her comment is being taken out of context

OpIndia Staff -
Suspended Hindustan Times reporter Shristi Jaiswal has issued an apology after her Hinduphobic tweet went viral on social media.
Read more
Media

Kolkata’s Telegraph reports satirical tweet as real to show Modi govt banning TikTok in poor light

OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to prove that Central government ban on Chinese apps like TikTok was a bad decision, Kolkata based leftist portal 'The Telegraph' today reported a satirical tweet as real.
Read more
Crime

No, BJP leader Vikas Dubey is not the gangster who killed 8 policemen in Kanpur, read how Congress trolls spread fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Several trolls took to social media to share an image of a BJP leader along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to claim that the person was the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, to allege that he belonged to BJP.
Read more
News Reports

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s daughter Amrit Singh works for George Soros’ Open Society Justice Initiative

OpIndia Staff -
Amrit Singh, the daughter of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, is associated with one of George Soros's initiatives.
Read more

Latest News

Media Fact-Check

The Guardian claims 2-year-old fought 1962 Indo-China, quotes Congress worker to make wildly incorrect claims about Pangong Tso and Galwan

OpIndia Staff -
In a news report titled, "Our pastures have been taken: Indians rue China's Himalayan land grab", Guardian further fake news on the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

YSRCP seeks disqualification of its own Lok Sabha MP Raghurama Krishna Raju who exposed mass conversions to Christianity in Andhra Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Last month, in a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, the YSRCP politician had alleged threats to his life from his party members.
Read more
News Reports

Construction of Hindu temple stopped by Pakistan, Imran Khan govt to seek advice of Council of Islamic Ideology

OpIndia Staff -
In yet another setback for minority Hindus in Pakistan, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday stopped construction of the boundary wall of the Hindu temple being built in Islamabad
Read more
Politics

Akhilesh Yadav mocks UP police after 8 officers were killed in the line of duty trying to capture gangster Vikas Dubey, whose wife is...

OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav, SP supremo, has shared a cartoon strip by BBC that denigrates the UP police that lost 8 of its own in the raid to capture gangster Vikas Dubey
Read more
News Reports

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Khalid Saifi, aide of Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain had met Zakir Naik in Malaysia to raise funds for riots: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has reportedly unearthed a connection between hate preacher Zakir Naik and Khalid Saifi, a facilitator in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots
Read more
News Reports

Kill him in encounter even if he is caught, he has done wrong, killed BJP leader Santosh Shukla too: Mother of gangster Vikas Dubey

OpIndia Staff -
Sarla Devi, the mother of the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, has asked his son to surrender himself before the police.
Read more
News Reports

As China says allegations of its ‘expansionism’ are baseless, here is a list of countries with whom China has territorial disputes

OpIndia Staff -
China has taken umbrage with the remarks from Narendra Modi and have spoken out against it even though the Prime Minister did not name them explicitly.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir: Govt employee arrested for trying to create a false narrative by spreading rumours on social media

OpIndia Staff -
J&K govt employee Tahir Nazir Shalla arrested for claiming that man killed by terrorists in Sopore was actually killed by govt
Read more
News Reports

UVA Premier League T20 in Sri Lanka turns out to be fake tournament held in a Punjab village suspected to be organised by bookies....

OpIndia Staff -
UVA Premier League T20 in Sri Lanka is a fake tournament promoted by Indian sports websites and Sri Lanka has denied any association with it
Read more
News Reports

Swara Bhaskar tries to exploit Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to label herself as an outsider: Here is how that is patently false

OpIndia Staff -
While Swara Bhaskar claims to be an outsider in Bollywood, her mother Ira Bhaskar was a member of censor board
Read more

Connect with us

234,550FansLike
397,227FollowersFollow
268,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com