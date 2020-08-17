Monday, August 17, 2020
Home Fact-Check Media Fact-Check Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will...
Editor's picksFact-CheckMedia Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will only follow Islam’? Read the details here

Aamir Khan, who had displayed an unusual alacrity in suing a Pakistani website at the time of his movie PK’s release, apparently, has not pressed any legal action against the websites like The Siasat Daily for carrying the article that he would raise his children as devout Muslims.

OpIndia Staff
Aamir Khan performing Hajj in the past (image courtesy: archiveislam.com)
5

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s latest visit to Turkey for the shooting of his upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has raised several eyebrows. Amidst the straining relationship between India and Turkey following the Turkish authoritarian ruler Recep Tayip Erdogan’s unwarranted comments on Jammu and Kashmir and his overt support to the Pakistani propaganda on the Indian Union Territory, Khan on Sunday met Turkish First Lady drawing ire of netizens.

Aamir Khan’s charm-offensive of Islamic dictators in Turkey sparks emergence of old reports

With Aamir Khan choosing to turn a blind eye to Erdogan’s hostile remarks for India and his marked shift towards a more primordial version of Islam, most notably with the reversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque, social media websites are replete with posts that allude that Khan shares the same zeal for religion as is lately manifested by Turkey’s authoritarian President.

While the articles of alleged interview are old, they have popped up many times and are back on the social media once again, in the wake of Khan’s inexplicable charm-offensive for the Turkey’s ruling regime. Khan had evidently finished the shooting of his movie early and paid a visit to Turkey’s first lady Emine Erdogan that had triggered netizens to draw a similarity between Aamir Khan’s adherence to Islam and Turkey’s totalitarian president Recep Erdogan’s recent descent into medievalist version of Islam.

Aamir Khan had claimed that he would raise his children from Hindu wives as devout Muslims

The alleged interview that is doing the rounds on the Internet said that Khan belongs to a “staunch, conservative and orthodox Muslim family” who traced their origins back to Peshawar. The article quoted Amir Khan as to saying that though his wives are Hindus, he would raise his kids as Muslims only. 

- Advertisement -

We tried to find the primary source of the article to establish the authenticity of the assertions made by Aamir Khan. One of the most cited sources were from an article on Santa Banta, which now seems to be deleted.

Santa Banta article, now deleted.

Here is an archive link of the article that alleged that Khan had been particularly uncompromising over the choice of faith adhered by his offspring.

While the article was removed from Santa Banta, the same interview is still carried by another website named “The Siasat Daily”, a website whose articles are frequently cited by scores of journalists and is a known “Muslim publication”. But the article attributes Aamir Khan’s quotes to “news agencies”. 

Siasat Daily article on Aamir Khan

There are other websites too, who have carried the remarks made by Aamir Khan about raising up his children as Muslims but ‘Santa Banta’ and ‘The Siasat Daily’ seem to be the only two websites that are well known. 

In fact, ‘The Siasat Daily’ is not just quoted by journalists but also by official Twitter handles of the various Congress units, lending an air of legitimacy to the website.

Official Congress accounts provide legitimacy to publications such as ‘The Siasat Daily’

The official Twitter account of Telangana Congress had recently cited a report published on ‘The Siasat Daily’ to mount an attack against the incumbent KCR government in the state. Quoting the report, Telangana Congress alleged that the KCR government had failed to control coronavirus, provide proper medical facilities to the patients and curb unemployment during the pandemic.

Tough to determine if Aamir Khan actually made the claims

It is difficult to ascertain the veracity of the claims made by these websites as Santa Banta has deleted the article and ‘The Siasat Daily’ chalks up undisclosed news sources to assert that Khan made such comments about bringing up children as Muslims. 

Earlier, Aamir Khan had been particularly unsparing against articles that have misquoted him or have ascribed fake remarks to him. Aamir Khan had evidently sent a legal notice to Pakistan website for carrying a fake news during the release of his movie PK. 

The emergence of fake interviews or misquoted assertions are not particularly new phenomenons that have been employed by journalists to create sensationalism. Earlier too, the journalism in India had been tainted with fake stories and interviews, most notably the fake interview of former Finance Minister of India, George Fernandes, by a troll masquerading as journalist Swati Chaturvedi. 

Aamir Khan, who had displayed an unusual alacrity in suing a Pakistani website at the time of his movie PK’s release, apparently, has not pressed any legal action against the websites like The Siasat Daily for carrying the article that he would raise his children as devout Muslims.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsaamir khan will raise his children as muslims, aamir khan devout muslim, aamir hussain khan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will only follow Islam’? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
The article earlier published on Santa Banta and still carried by ‘The Siasat Daily’ asserts that Aamir Khan ​claimed that he would raise his kids from Hindu wives as devout Muslims
Read more
Opinions

Kerala’s publicity curve flattens: “Rockstar” Health Minister predicts 10,000 – 20,000 coronavirus cases per day

Abhishek Banerjee -
As of now, Kerala has a little over 44,000 total cases. Just behind Madhya Pradesh which has 45,000 cases. Yes, after all that amazing publicity, Kerala ended up running even with Madhya Pradesh.
Read more

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015

After Rahul Gandhi attacks Facebook India’s Ankhi Das, she receives threat to life, police complaint filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ankhi Das, Director, Public Policy, India, South & Central Asia at Facebook today filed a complaint at Delhi Police's cyber cell unit over violent life threats she has been receiving after her personal details were disclosed online.

Journalist Tavleen Singh sues Twitter user Shashank Singh alias PokerShash over satirical tweet

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Tavleen Singh filed a civil lawsuit against @pokershash in Patiala House Court for his sardonic tweet against the author-writer

The Hindu spreads misleading information about PM CARES RTI, trolls use it further to insinuate ‘scam’: Here is the truth

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu recently published a report claiming that the PM CARES Fund had refused to divulge information in response to an RTI.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Bahrain: Video of burqa-clad woman breaking Hindu idols goes viral, Islamists hail and celebrate on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a store has gone viral on social media.
Read more
Social Media

‘Liberals’ are deleting their Facebook accounts but not because rioting Muslim mob burnt down Bengaluru over a post on Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Days after a rioting Muslim mob took to streets in Bengaluru and burnt down a Dalit Congress MLA's house and attacked police station over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad, 'liberals' in India are deleting their Facebook accounts.
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan draws ire for meeting Turkish First Lady amid reports of Turkey radicalising Indian Muslim youth with help of Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who is in Turkey for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha on Sunday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's wife Emine Ergogan.
Read more
Entertainment

NCW chief asks filmmakers of ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl’ to apologise and stop the screening of the movie

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, on Thursday, the NCW head had demanded clarity from the former IAF pilot on the allegations of 'gender discrimination' that has been emphasised in the movie.
Read more
Live Updates

Delhi: Shaheen Bagh activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali today joined the BJP in presence of State BJP President Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju.
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Is “Raam” with the photo of Lord Ram printed on it is the world’s most expensive currency

OpIndia Staff -
As Raam is not a legal tender issued by a sovereign state or a central bank, it is not a regular currency, it is actually a bearer bond
Read more

Latest News

Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will only follow Islam’? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
The article earlier published on Santa Banta and still carried by ‘The Siasat Daily’ asserts that Aamir Khan ​claimed that he would raise his kids from Hindu wives as devout Muslims
Read more
Opinions

Kerala’s publicity curve flattens: “Rockstar” Health Minister predicts 10,000 – 20,000 coronavirus cases per day

Abhishek Banerjee -
As of now, Kerala has a little over 44,000 total cases. Just behind Madhya Pradesh which has 45,000 cases. Yes, after all that amazing publicity, Kerala ended up running even with Madhya Pradesh.
Read more
Politics

‘Remember what happened to Abhijit Iyer Mitra when he visited Konark Temple,’ BJD MP warns Odisha TV

OpIndia Staff -
BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty has warned Odisha TV and asked them to remember what happened to Abhijit Iyer Mitra.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015
Read more
News Reports

After Rahul Gandhi attacks Facebook India’s Ankhi Das, she receives threat to life, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
Ankhi Das, Director, Public Policy, India, South & Central Asia at Facebook today filed a complaint at Delhi Police's cyber cell unit over violent life threats she has been receiving after her personal details were disclosed online.
Read more
Social Media

Journalist Tavleen Singh sues Twitter user Shashank Singh alias PokerShash over satirical tweet

OpIndia Staff -
Tavleen Singh filed a civil lawsuit against @pokershash in Patiala House Court for his sardonic tweet against the author-writer
Read more
Fact-Check

The Hindu spreads misleading information about PM CARES RTI, trolls use it further to insinuate ‘scam’: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu recently published a report claiming that the PM CARES Fund had refused to divulge information in response to an RTI.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Actress Saba Qamar and co-star booked for shooting a song at Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore

OpIndia Staff -
Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed have been booked for shooting a song at Wazir Khan Mosque in Pakistan's Lahore.
Read more
News Reports

Facebook rubbishes charges of being pro-BJP, claims they ‘penalise’ everyone irrespective of political affiliation

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook today has refuted the allegations that it is pro-BJP and claimed that they prohibit 'hate speech' and content that 'incites violence' irrespective of party affiliation.
Read more
News Reports

Malaysia: India returnee Nezar Mohamed imprisoned for 5 months for breaching home-quarantine as a deadly strain of coronavirus ‘D614G’ detected

OpIndia Staff -
Upon arrival in Malaysia, Nezar Mohamed Sabur Batca had tested negative in initial screening for coronavirus. However, he later tested positive.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,925FansLike
432,216FollowersFollow
304,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com