In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a man can be seen tying his son upside down and trashing him mercilessly. The incident took place on Friday evening in Maveli village of Jagner area of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Despite repeated requests from onlookers to stop corporal punishment, the agitated man continued to cane his son.

According to Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar, the accused seen in the video was miffed with his eldest son for behaving contrary to his wishes. He said that the man became hostile and started beating his child. SP Kumar also added that the man has three children. The incident happened on Friday evening.

“The man was beating his son because he did something against the will of his father” Ravi kumar SPR West, Agra. pic.twitter.com/1OHoWPbFrl — Mojo Story (@themojo_in) August 8, 2020

Accused man was intoxicated

One police official informed that the accused had also recently fought with his wife, post which she deserted him and went to her sister’s house. “The accused is now being interrogated. We will take appropriate action”, SP Ravi Kumar reiterated. On being asked whether the accused was intoxicated, he informed that the man had confessed to having been under the influence while committing the crime. The man said to the police that he had beaten his child due to some mischief.

Talking about the incident, Agra SP (Rural) Ravi Kumar said, “A video is going viral on social media showing a father beating his son by hanging him upside down. The incident took place in Maveli village of Jagner area of Agra. The accused is a labourer and he has three children. His wife was not in the house as she has gone to her sister’s house for three days after a fight with him.”

Action is being taken against the man under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Agra SP said.