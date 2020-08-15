Ankita Lokhande dismisses claims about Sushant Singh paying her EMIs

In a new development in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, actor Ankita Lokhande, the former girlfriend of Sushant, has denied media reports that the EMI for her flat was being debited from the bank account of Sushant.

On Friday, news agency ANI had quoted an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer saying that the deceased 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput paid for the EMI of the flat of his co-actress and former partner Ankita Lokhande. He further stated that the flat where Ankita stayed was registered in the name of Sushant.

EMI of a flat where #SushantSinghRajput‘s friend and actor Ankita Lokhande used to stay, was deducted from Sushant’s bank account. This flat is registered in Sushant’s name: ED (Enforcement Directorate) Officer pic.twitter.com/ZusHOFIJaw — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Ankita Lokhande dismisses claims of ED officer

However, Ankita Lokhande was quick to dismiss the claims made by the Enforcement Directorate officer to ANI. In an Instagram post, she shared the government affidavit which not only highlighted her flat number but also shows her as the owner of the said flat. She also shared her bank statement showing that she was paying the EMI for her flat.

She wrote, “Here i cease all the speculations.As transparent as I could be. My Flat’s Registration as well as my Bank Statement’s (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the EMIs being deducted from my account on monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say.”

Specifying transactions made on October 10 last year, she emphasised on two transactions, amounting to ₹23,775 and ₹74,296 made by her towards the EMI of her flat.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who lives in the US, supported her in the comment section and wrote, “You are an independent woman and I am proud of you my girl!” At the same time, the friend of Sushant, Mahesh Shetty suggested that she need not explain anything and that he was proud of her.

Rhea Chakraborty wanted to grab Sushant’s money, Bihar Police told SC

Earlier, the Bihar Police on behalf of the Bihar government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, saying that the father of Sushant Singh Rajput, KK Singh, has said that Rhea Chakraborty and her family were administering an overdose of medicine to the late actor to “grab” his property. The affidavit, which was filed by the Superintendent of the Bihar Police, says that Rhea Chakraborty came into contact with the late actor for the sole purpose of usurping his money and later falsely projecting him as a victim of mental illness.