Rhea Chakraborty’s sole aim was to grab Sushant Singh’s money, gave him an overdose of medicine: Bihar Police to Supreme Court

The Bihar Police on behalf of the Bihar government filed an affidavit on Friday in the Supreme Court, saying that father of Sushant Singh Rajput, KK Singh, has said that Rhea Chakraborty and her family were administering an overdose of medicine to the late actor to “grab” his property.

The affidavit, which was filed by the Superintendent of the Bihar Police, says that Rhea Chakraborty came into contact with the late actor for the sole purpose of usurping his money and later falsely projecting him as a victim of mental illness.

The affidavit also alleged that the transfer petition filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of criminal conspiracy and abetment of suicide in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, is ‘misconceived and not maintainable’.

The Bihar Police also accused the Mumbai Police of being unforthcoming in the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, claiming that despite their non-cooperation, they had found several leads in the investigation when they had gone to Mumbai to probe the late actor’s death case. They told the Supreme Court that since the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput is a sensitive matter and has inter-state ramifications, they suggested a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Earlier today, Rhea Chakraborty had requested the Enforcement Directorate to defer recording of her statement till the Supreme Court’s next hearing. However, the ED passed up her request. Rhea is expected to record her statement to the ED in the money laundering case against her.

Centre transfers case of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to CBI, files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

The death case of Sushant Singh Rajput has been transferred to the CBI after the Centre issued a letter to the CBI on request of the Bihar Police. A case was registered by Sushant’s father KK Singh with Bihar Police on 25th July in which he alleged that Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s ex, pushed him to the point that he committed suicide. Ankita Lokhande, Rajput’s ex-girlfriend and co-actor, provided crucial information to Bihar Police. She also offered chat history between her and Sushant, where he claimed he wanted to end a relationship with Rhea.

CBI has formed an elite SIT (Special Investigation Team) will probe the Sushant Singh Rajput case. According to reports, the SIT will be led by IPS officer Manoj Sashidhar. DIG Gagandeep Ghambir and SP Nupur Prasad are also part of the team.

On the day the union government handed over the actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI on the request of Bihar police, the central agency registered an FIR in the case. The FIR names 6 persons including Sushant’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, apart from unknown persons. It has been registered in response to a complaint filed by Sushant’s father K K Singh with Bihar police.

The FIR has been registered under section 154 of the CrPC, and it invokes charges of criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful detention, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation. CBI has registered the FIR in Delhi.

The FIR names the following persons:

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of manipulating Sushant and misusing his money. Indrajit Chakraborty, father of Rhea Chakraborty Sandhya Chakraborty, mother of Rhea Chakraborty Showik Chakraborty, Rhea’s brother Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager hired by Rhea Shruti Modi, Sushant’s manager and Rhea’s former manager Unknown persons

All these persons were named by K K Singh in his FIR filed with Bihar police, which has been now transferred to the CBI by the central govt. The case has been filed under sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506, 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Addition SP with CBI, Anil Kumar Yadav will lead the investigation.