Friday, August 7, 2020
CrimeNews Reports
Enraged over being ‘taken to Mosque for Talaq’, Kaleem slits his wife’s throat in Bengaluru: Read details

Kaleem's wife Nazneen had approached a mosque in Bannerghatta to seek Talaq from him, due to the frequent fights and Kaleem's accusations on her character. Kaleem was allegedly angered over being 'humiliated'.

Bengaluru: Man named Kaleem Sharif arrested for slitting his wife's throat, after she approached a mosque for Talaq
A 48-year-old man, Kaleem Sharif was reportedly arrested for murdering his 46-year-old wife Nazneen at his residence in Vikas Enclave on Silver Oak Street in JP Nagar in Bengaluru in Karnataka.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police ( South Bengaluru) Harish Pandey, the couple has been having frequent fights over money and the husband’s suspicions over the wife’s character. As per reports, when the relationship turned sour, the couple had approached a masjid in Bannerghatta where the divorce was recommended as a viable solution. Reportedly, the accused Kaleem was ‘humiliated’ by fellow Muslims after his wife approached the local mosque to seek separation.

Kaleem slit the throat of his wife

After returning from the mosque in Bannerghatta, the couple allegedly had a verbal confrontation following which the accused stabbed the victim. Reportedly, Kaleem took a knife from the kitchen, stabbed his wife and then slit her throat. This resulted in immediate death of the 46-year-old Nazneen. A case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the accused had been arrested.

