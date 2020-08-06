On the day the union government handed over the actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI on the request of Bihar police, the central agency registered an FIR in the case. The FIR names 6 persons including Sushant’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, apart from unknown persons. It has been registered in response to a complaint filed by Sushant’s father K K Singh with Bihar police.

The FIR has been registered under section 154 of the CrPC, and it invokes charges of criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful detention, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation. CBI has registered the FIR in Delhi.

The FIR names the following persons:

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of manipulating Sushant and misusing his money. Indrajit Chakraborty, father of Rhea Chakraborty Sandhya Chakraborty, mother of Rhea Chakraborty Showik Chakraborty, Rhea’s brother Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager hired by Rhea Shruti Modi, Sushant’s manager and Rhea’s former manager Unknown persons

All these persons were named by K K Singh in his FIR filed with Bihar police, which has been now transferred to the CBI by the central govt. The case has been filed under sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506, 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Addition SP with CBI, Anil Kumar Yadav will lead the investigation.

The Department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions had issued a notification on 6th August transferring the case to CBI with the consent of Bihar government. Before this on 4th August, the Bihar govt had given its consent for a CBI probe in the case.

Bihar police had decided to transfer the case to CBI after the Maharashtra govt and Mumbai police created hurdles for Bihar police officers investing the case after K K Singh’s complaint. While the Mumbai police had refused to cooperate with the Bihar police team that had gone to Mumbai, the local administration had also kept visiting police officials in quarantine, preventing them from conducting any investigation in Mumbai, where the actor was found death on 14th June.

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the financial angle in the case after Sushant’s father had alleged that money from his son’s account was transferred to other accounts that do not belong to Sushant. ED has registered a money laundering case in the matter.