Congress passes off Amphan Cyclone images from West Bengal as Bihar floods

At a time when some parts of Bihar has been ravaged by floods, political parties have found time to spread blatant lies and misinformation on social media to settle political goals. Taking to Twitter, the Congress party on Friday shared an image of a flood-affected area to attack the Bihar government over its inefficiency in handling the crisis.

In a hurry to attack the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar, the Bihar Congress on Friday resorted to passing-off an old image from flood-hit areas of West Bengal as that of Muzaffarpur, Bihar Sharif, Bhagalpur and Patna in Bihar.

“Nitish Kumar’s good governance is now floating on the water. They were elected to transform Muzzafarpur, Bhagalpur, Bihar Sharif and Patna into smart cities, which are now water-logged due to rains,” said Bihar Congress’s tweet which shared an image of a woman walking amidst the flooded-streets.

Image Source: Bihar Congress

As can be seen in above image, the numberplate of the car in the image has West Bengal registration. However, it cannot be conclusive that it is indeed from West Bengal. However, reverse search of the image shows it is from May during the Amphan cyclone which hit Bengal.

Netizens were quick to point out the same.

Why is Congress using pics from West Bengal to target Bihar?



Idiots can’t even read the number plate of the car. https://t.co/16tcIO7sGs pic.twitter.com/53NAghRbtO — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) August 2, 2020

The image shared by Bihar Congress was captured in West Bengal in May this year during the Cyclone Amphan. The reverse image search of the image shared by the Congress party also shows the same.

Similarly, Congress also used a 2013 image of floods to pass them off as recent floods in Bihar.

Congress party’s history of spreading fake images

The Congress party has caught several times posting such fake images. Just recently, the Congress party’s SC department had shared an old image of a Rohingya refugee in Bangladesh to attack the central government for its alleged inefficiency of handling of the migrant worker’s issue.

Sharing the image through the official Twitter handle, Dalit Congress wrote that Modi govt should envisage the helplessness to the faces of these people and do something to help them.

The Youth Congress had also shared images from Pakistan to criticise PM Modi and BJP led Khattar government in Haryana last year during the state assembly elections. Not just that, senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had also shared an image from Nepal as that of India to play politics over the misery of the poor.