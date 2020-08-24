Monday, August 24, 2020

Trending now

Latest News

News Reports

China deploying surface-to-air missiles, desecrating religious sites around Mount Kailash, reports India Today

OpIndia Staff -
China has been desecrating religious sites to create military facilities around Mount Kailash, claims India Today's report.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Gathering at chicken shop turns communal as Anwar and Shahid hurl casteist slurs at Rahul, five detained

OpIndia Staff -
As per the Amar Ujala report, things turned a little violent in Chiraiyakot village of Mau, Uttar Pradesh over a petty issue where in at least 10 people were injured.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots 2020: Garuda Prakashan servers crash as overwhelming support flows in for the book withdrawn by Bloomsbury India

OpIndia Staff -
Garuda Prakashan had opened for pre-booking a little after 9 PM on Sunday and in less than an hour, people were unable to access the website because of high server load.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi man arrested in Etah for trying to convert Hindu couple to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
When villagers came to know that Mandeep was trying to convert people to Christianity, they informed the police, and he was arrested
Read more
News Reports

Garuda Prakashan to publish the book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ after its withdrawal by Bloomsbury on pressure from Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
The book’s author advocate Monika Arora informed that as per sentiment of the people, they are going ahead with Garuda Prakashan
Read more
Read all the latest news

Coronavirus: Delhi Metro ready with COVID-19 protocols as Delhi govt urges central govt resume operations

Delhi Metro is ready to resume operations with all COVID-19 protocols in place as the country moves toward next phase of unlock. On Sunday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement saying that it has all the guidelines in place to try and ensure safe commute to passengers should the government give a nod.

“Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shall be prepared to commence operations whenever directed by the government. All necessary guidelines in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 virus shall be implemented & all efforts shall be made to make travel safe for commuters,” the Executive Director of DMRC said in a statement.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the metro train services in the national capital should be resumed on trial basis. While the coronavirus situation in Delhi has improved significantly, past few days have seen a surge in total active cases. However, Kejriwal has urged the Centre to give a nod to resume the metro services. Recently, Delhi government also allowed hotels and gyms to resume services.

Delhi Metro services have been shut down since March 22 when nation observed Janta Curfew as the pandemic broke out in India. And while the economy and services have opened up in phased manner across the country after an elaborate lockdown, metro services are yet to be resumed.

More Live Updates

Coronavirus: Delhi Metro ready with COVID-19 protocols as Delhi govt urges central govt resume operations

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Metro services have been shut down since March 22 when nation observed Janta Curfew as the pandemic broke out in India.
Read more

Author and former IAS officer Sanjay Dixit terminates contract with Bloomsbury, Garuda Prakashan to publish due to be released book

OpIndia Staff -
Retired bureaucrat Sanjay Dixit has announced that he has terminated his contract with Bloomsbury for the publication of his book
Read more

Kanpur Police takes cognisance of Kanpur triple talaq case, says will record victim’s statement for further investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The Kanpur police on Sunday said that they will record the statement of the victim, who had earlier had accused the police officer of advising her to follow Sharia law and accept the triple talaq given to her by the husband.
Read more

Sharjeel Imam likely to be brought back to Delhi by August 24 from Guwahati

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police Special Cell team is in Guwahati to bring back Sharjeel Imam back to national capital
Read more

Delhi police arrest two businessmen who were transferring money to Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP through shell companies

Nupur J Sharma -
Delhi Police have arrested two businessmen, Mukesh and Sudhanshu Bansal, who were transferring money to Arvind Kejriwal run AAP through shell companies
Read more
Load more

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com