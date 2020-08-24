Delhi Metro is ready to resume operations with all COVID-19 protocols in place as the country moves toward next phase of unlock. On Sunday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement saying that it has all the guidelines in place to try and ensure safe commute to passengers should the government give a nod.

“Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shall be prepared to commence operations whenever directed by the government. All necessary guidelines in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 virus shall be implemented & all efforts shall be made to make travel safe for commuters,” the Executive Director of DMRC said in a statement.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the metro train services in the national capital should be resumed on trial basis. While the coronavirus situation in Delhi has improved significantly, past few days have seen a surge in total active cases. However, Kejriwal has urged the Centre to give a nod to resume the metro services. Recently, Delhi government also allowed hotels and gyms to resume services.

Delhi Metro services have been shut down since March 22 when nation observed Janta Curfew as the pandemic broke out in India. And while the economy and services have opened up in phased manner across the country after an elaborate lockdown, metro services are yet to be resumed.