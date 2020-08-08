Hooch Tragedy: Akali Dal to protest outside the residence of Sonia Gandhi

The State of Punjab has been wrecked by the sale of illicit alcohol and the subsequent fatalities caused due to its consumption, culminating in the Hooch tragedy that led to the death of over 100 people so far. On Saturday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) informed that the party will protest outside the residence of the Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi in light of the recent tragedy caused due to consumption of spurious liquor in the State.

The party has alleged that the Congress party is involved in the production & peddling of spurious liquor that has killed more than 100 people in Punjab. They have also alleged that the liquor mafia in the state had paid money to the Congress to thwart any probe into the illegal liquor trade.

Party spokesperson Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema added that the protest will be led by Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on August 11, demanding the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for failing to curb the sale of spurious liquor in the State. The party has also demanded appropriate action against the culprits. “Around 70% of Congress leaders in the State are involved in the illegal sale of alcohol in the State… Why is Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi silent over the issue?” Dr. Cheema asked.

Under leadership of party president S.Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD leaders will protest on Aug 11 in front of Sonia Gandhi’s Delhi house to demand dismissal of @capt_amarinder –led govt for failing to curb illicit liquor trade & will demand action against #HoochTragedy culprits. pic.twitter.com/l7G1FcRCeF — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) August 8, 2020

A protest march was also carried out today by the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders against the Congress-led Punjab government in Chandigarh. The march was led by SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, which was stopped by the Chandigarh Police some distance away from the Raj Bhawan. The protesters were also detained by police for some time.

The party demanded dismissal of the Congress government in the state over the tragedy. SAD also demanded action against those Congress leaders who are allegedly involved in the supply of spurious liquor.

“I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into suspected spurious liquor deaths in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran. Commissioner, Jalandhar Division will conduct the inquiry and coordinate with concerned SSPs and other officers. Anyone found guilty will not be spared,” Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was earlier quoted as saying.

Probe begins in Hooch tragedy case

Reportedly, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had set up two investigative teams to launch a probe into the Hooch tragedy. On Thurday, Divisional Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhry also initiated a parallel magisterial probe in the case. He has also sought details about the mode of transportation of industrial spirit from distilleries to the suppliers. The Punjab police officials were directed to submit detailed reports about recoveries, investigations, statements of accused, victims, and witnesses. Besides, Raj Kamal Chaudhry also demanded details of excise officials who are deputed in the area for over 2 years. The probe report is expected within 3 weeks from the date of commencement of the investigation.