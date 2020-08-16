Uttar Pradesh: 13-year-old gang-raped and killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, eyes gouged, tongue cut

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl was raped and killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. As per Police reports, her body was found in the sugarcane field. The incident took place on Friday. The Police have arrested two men.

The post mortem report of the 13-year-old girl (whose body was found in a field in Isanagar), confirms rape: Satyendra Kumar, SP Lakhimpur Kheri https://t.co/6peOBSa0vO pic.twitter.com/SRAKCnJ8PE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2020

Teenager raped in Lakhimpur

The girl went out from her home for defecation at around 1 PM on 14th August in Isanagar Police Station area but never came back home. When the girl did not return home, her family members started looking for her. They informed the Police after they failed to find her. The Police found her dead body in the sugarcane fields that belonged to one of the accused. They collected her remains for post-mortem.

Girl’s father said, “We went looking for her everywhere. She was found in the sugarcane field. Her eyes were gouged out. Her tongue was cut. She was strangled and dragged in the field with her dupatta.”

Two men arrested

After recovering the dead body, the relatives of the girl accused two men Santosh Yadav and Sanjay Gautam for raping and killing her. The two men are residents of the same village. The police filed a complaint based on the statements of the relatives. On 15th August, the post-mortem report came back, and it confirmed gang rape of the child. The police then registered a case against the two for gang rape and murder. Satyendra Kumar, SP Lakhimpur Kheri said that the post-mortem report confirmed rape. They have started the investigation under NSA as well.

The unfortunate incident comes days after a six-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, Dalpat, who had been evading arrest for a week, was arrested by Hapur Police after a gunfight with the police.