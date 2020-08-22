Saturday, August 22, 2020
Pakistan: Activist Tanveer Ahmed tortured by security agencies after he removed Pakistani flags in PoK

As per reports, he had demanded the removal of Pakistani flags from the area and had launched a hunger strike to pressurise the local administration. When the administration refused to comply, Tanveer chose to remove the Pakistani flags on his own.

OpIndia Staff
POK Activist Tanveer Ahmed arrested for removing Pakistani flags
Tanveer Ahmed removing Pakistani flags (Photo Credits: ANI)
18

The Pakistani security agencies have arrested and tortured activist Tanveer Ahmed after he removed the Pakistani flag from Maqbool Bhat Shaheed Chowk, Dadyal in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir..

Tanveer removes Pakistani flags in Dadyal

As per reports, he had demanded the removal of Pakistani flags from the area and had launched a hunger strike to pressurise the local administration. When the administration refused to comply, Tanveer chose to remove the Pakistani flags on his own. However, after he had removed one such flag, the POK activist was followed by security agencies. An undeterred Tanveer then dislodged another flag that was hoisted in the same area.

“I removed a Pakistani flag from the area & now I am being followed by secret agencies,” he was heard as saying in a video.

Tanveer Ahmed manhandled by security agencies

He was then manhandled and tortured by the Pakistani agencies. In a video that has now gone viral online, the security forces can be seen forcibly dragging Tanveer Ahmed on the ground. He was then coerced into a law enforcement vehicle while onlookers watched his ordeal.

Locals protests against the arrest of Tanveer Ahmed

Following his unconstitutional arrest, the people of Dadyal hit the streets in large numbers and demanded his immediate release.

Reportedly, the people in POK had been demanding the withdrawal of the Pakistani State and its forces from the area. They had demanded the officials to vacate the region.

