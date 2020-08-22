POK Activist Tanveer Ahmed arrested for removing Pakistani flags

The Pakistani security agencies have arrested and tortured activist Tanveer Ahmed after he removed the Pakistani flag from Maqbool Bhat Shaheed Chowk, Dadyal in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir..

Tanveer removes Pakistani flags in Dadyal

As per reports, he had demanded the removal of Pakistani flags from the area and had launched a hunger strike to pressurise the local administration. When the administration refused to comply, Tanveer chose to remove the Pakistani flags on his own. However, after he had removed one such flag, the POK activist was followed by security agencies. An undeterred Tanveer then dislodged another flag that was hoisted in the same area.

“I removed a Pakistani flag from the area & now I am being followed by secret agencies,” he was heard as saying in a video.

Tanveer Ahmed removing Pakistani flag in Dadyal, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).



He was Arrested, Tortured by Police. #PakistanOccupiedKashmir pic.twitter.com/njND19DjcR — Al iskandar (@TheSkandar) August 21, 2020

Tanveer Ahmed manhandled by security agencies

He was then manhandled and tortured by the Pakistani agencies. In a video that has now gone viral online, the security forces can be seen forcibly dragging Tanveer Ahmed on the ground. He was then coerced into a law enforcement vehicle while onlookers watched his ordeal.

This is how Pakistani authorities treat the people who raise voice against Pakistan’s atrocities in #PakistanoccupiedKashmir and #GilgitBaltistan.



Meanwhile Pakistan crying for Kashmir.



Tanveer Ahmed beaten & arrested for removing the oppressor’s flags from Dandyal city of #POK pic.twitter.com/bWBMWfjJqt — Umar Shah (@itsUmarShah) August 21, 2020

Locals protests against the arrest of Tanveer Ahmed

Following his unconstitutional arrest, the people of Dadyal hit the streets in large numbers and demanded his immediate release.

People of dadyal are protesting against the arrest of Tanveer Ahmed#StandWithTanveerAhmed pic.twitter.com/6pVFuf8Hrr — Azhar Ahmed (@ahm3d711) August 21, 2020

Reportedly, the people in POK had been demanding the withdrawal of the Pakistani State and its forces from the area. They had demanded the officials to vacate the region.