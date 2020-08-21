Following intel that Pakistan backed Islamists are planning attacks on selected BJP, VHP, RSS and ABVP- Hindu leaders associated with Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the Centre has placed three states on red alert. It is being seen as a sinister plot by Pakistani establishments to avenge the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

According to a report by Times Now, the Islamic fundamentalists are planning the assassination of select Hindu leaders and for this purpose, the ‘Indian assets’ have been tasked to collect details like office and residential addresses as well as the day-to-day movement of these leaders.

Construction of the temple in Ayodhya begins.

TIMES NOW accesses an intel report that was sent to 3 states that details Pakistan’s plan to assassinate Hindu leaders.



TIMES NOW accesses an intel report that was sent to 3 states that details Pakistan's plan to assassinate Hindu leaders.

Sleeper cells of Dawood Ibrahim’s D-gang have already been activated to carry out the attacks: Intel reports

The state governments have reportedly been told by the Centre to follow the 3-pronged security approach after intel reports suggested that the sleeper cells of Dawood Ibrahim’s D-gang have already been activated to carry out the attacks.

The state intelligence units have been asked to apprise the respective state’s prominent Hindu leaders of the possible attacks and also keep their Personal Security Officers informed of the input.

In another note, Centre had instructed the states to intensify security at airports, airstrips, seaports, atomic/nuclear power installations and major water resources.

Quoting the intel reports, the note reportedly said that some Pakistani intelligence agency-backed banned extremist outfits have planned a major attack in the country and had specific plans to infiltrate along the country’s border with Bangladesh or Myanmar.

Gujarat ATS apprehended a Pakistan backed sharpshooter who was plotting to kill BJP leader

On August 19, Gujarat’s Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) had nabbed one alleged sharpshooter belonging to the gang of Dawood aide and dreaded underworld gangster Chhota Shakeel, It was reported that the sharpshooter was plotting the assassination of BJP leader Gordhan Zadafia.