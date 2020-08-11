Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Uttar Pradesh: Sultanpur police arrest one Sajid who threatened to exterminate Hindus and bomb temples

OpIndia Staff -
Following a complaint by a Twitter user, the National Crime Investigation Bureau of Uttar Pradesh took cognisance of the matter and directed the Sultanpur police to take necessary action in this regard.
Ashok Gehlot reportedly offers to resign from the post of Rajasthan CM after Sachin Pilot’s return to Congress: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot had recently returned to Congress after meeting with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Netizens demand arrest of SP MLA Abu Azmi after he flouts social distancing guidelines, cuts birthday cake with a sword

OpIndia Staff -
Last month, the Mumbai Police had arrested a man named Haris Khan for celebrating birthday amid covid pandemic and cutting cakes with a sword.
PTI spreads another fake news, misquotes PM Modi on coronavirus cases in India

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi said that the percentage of active cases of coronavirus cases in India has come down and the recovery rate has come up.
Kerala gold smuggling case: All you need to know about the murky affair and the developments so far

OpIndia Staff -
The gold smuggling gang had reportedly smuggled about 150 kgs of gold into the country since September 2019.
Poet and lyricist Rahat Indori dies of coronavirus

Poet and lyricist Rahat Indori died of coronavirus today. He had been admitted to Aurobindo Hospital earlier today after testing positive for Chinese virus.

Earlier in the day he had taken to Twitter to inform of himself being tested positive for coronavirus.

He had urged everyone to pray for his early recovery.

Russia: World’s first COVID-19 vaccine approved by the health ministry, Putin’s daughter gets vaccinated

OpIndia Staff -
Russia approves the first COVID-19 vaccine.
Bhuj magistrate denies permission for use of loudspeaker at Shiv Mandir for Shravan as they ‘increase transmission of coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.
Black Lives Matter holds solidarity rally supporting looters involved in Chicago looting

OpIndia Staff -
One of the BLM rally organisers justified the looting by claiming that the looters could take whatever they did from showrooms such as Gucci, Nike or Macy's because these stores have insurance.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID-19

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19
