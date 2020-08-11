Poet and lyricist Rahat Indori dies of coronavirus

Poet and lyricist Rahat Indori died of coronavirus today. He had been admitted to Aurobindo Hospital earlier today after testing positive for Chinese virus.

#Breaking | Poet Dr. Rahat Indori passes away in Indore. pic.twitter.com/jJQvAdGxiR — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 11, 2020

Earlier in the day he had taken to Twitter to inform of himself being tested positive for coronavirus.

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ



एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

He had urged everyone to pray for his early recovery.