Friday, August 7, 2020
Gharwapsi on the day of Ram Lalla’s homecoming: 50 Muslim families embrace Hinduism in Rajasthan, say ancestors were Hindus

On August 5, when PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, these Muslim families organised a Havan puja, following which they all tied the Mauli (sacred thread) to embrace Hinduism.

The day Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya was successfully performed by PM Narendra Modi, as many as 250 Muslims of 50 families, living in Motisara village of Payala Kalla Panchayat Samiti of Barmer city, in Rajasthan, decided to re-convert to Hinduism.

According to reports, Vedic rituals were performed at the village and all 250 members of the 50 families converted to Hinduism by wearing the sacred thread.

Muslim families asserted that they had embraced Hinduism out of free will

The family members asserted that they have not been forced and that they have converted out of free will. The senior members of these Muslim families asserted that they originally belonged to the Kanchan Dhadhi caste. They were following Hindu customs for the past several years. They celebrate Hindu festivals every year at their residences.

Muslims re-convert to Hinduism, say ancestors were forcefully converted by Islamic invaders

They said that their ancestors were Hindus and were forcefully converted by Mughal invaders. “Muslims had frightened our ancestors and forcefully converted them to Islam”, one of the family members was quoted as saying, confirming that they had decided to embrace Hinduism only after gaining historical knowledge about their ancestry.

“But we belong to Hinduism. That is why Muslims keep a distance from us. After getting the information of history we saw that we are Hindus and we should go back to Hinduism. Our customs are related to the entire Hindu religion,” one of the family members said.

“After this the whole family expressed a desire to revive Hinduism,” he added.

On August 5, when PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, these families organised a Havan puja, following which they all tied the Mauli (sacred thread) to embrace Hinduism.

Ram Lalla’s homecoming

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. As the holy city was decked out in yellow to welcome homecoming for Lord Ram, the prime minister performed a series of rituals to lay the foundation stone for the infant deity’s new abode. Bhajans, shlokas and mantras were heard as the Ayodhya, festooned with flowers, diyas and yellow and saffron flags, celebrated the beginning of the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir.

