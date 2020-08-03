Ahead of the historic Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, who has been personally monitoring the preparations for the event scheduled to be held on August 5th, has urged people to light earthen lamps at homes on August 4 and 5 to celebrate the historic occasion.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the ceremony, Yogi Adityanath said that while everyone should light diyas at their homes on August 4 and 5, the religious leaders should decorate temples, organise ‘Deepotsav’ and conduct ‘Akhand Ramayan Path’ at temples.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said this while assuring that all arrangements for the event have been made keeping all protocols in mind ensuring that there is no laxity on any count. The CM urged that keeping the Covid-19 situation in mind, all protocol should be enforced very strictly. He said that PM Modi would represent all the devotees.

“We’ve made all arrangements to ensure that there is no laxity on any count. The main focus is on COVID-19. The protocol has to be enforced very strictly. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come but PM will represent all of them,” he added.

Ayodhya spruced up for the historic event

The city has been spruced up with several Karsevaks working amid the coronavirus pandemic to finalise the preparations with only two few days left for the auspicious occasion. The 3km long stretch of road that PM Modi will take to reach the venue of the ceremony has been painted yellow. Graffiti and images depicting scenes from the Ramayan have come up, on main streets.

Around 1 lakh laddoos are being prepared for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the holy city of Ayodhya to perform the auspicious event of Bhoomi pujan on the 5th.