On Friday, Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, reportedly informed that the structure of the majestic Ram Mandir will be resistant to earthquakes and can withstand natural calamities for about 1000 years. This revelation was made during a press briefing at Karswakpuram in Ayodhya, just two days after the Bhoomi Pujan event that has held on August 5.

As per the report, Champat Rai stated that the temple will be earthquake resistant as the pillars for the structure will be as deep as bridges built on rivers. He added that the foundation of the temple will be such that it can withstand other natural calamities for 1000 years. Rai informed that Larson and Turbo, the company responsible for the construction of the Ram Mandir, briefed him that the foundation plan is in its final phase and will be ready soon. According to reports, the foundation for the Ram Mandir will be 200 feet deep.

Ram Mandir to display structures found during excavation

The General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust informed that the plan will then be approved by the Ayodhya Development Authority and the sculptures found during the excavation will be put on display at the Ram Mandir. Champat Rai said, “We will get the plan passed by the Ayodhya Development Authority after paying the due fee. We don’t want any exemption. The sculptures found during the digging and levelling of the land will be put on display at the temple. The trust has so far around ₹ 42 crores in its bank account and people are donating from Re 1 to ₹ 1 crore.”

The Bhoomi Pujan event in Ayodhya

The 500 years of struggle came to fruition for millions of Hindu devotees across the world today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan at 12.44.08 PM. PM Modi who returned to Ayodhya after 29 years, expressed gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the Ram Bhakts on today’s auspicious occasion.

“Ram Janmabhoomi has got its freedom today. Like August 15 is Independence Day for the country, today holds a similar significance for crores of those who devoted their lives for the cause of Ram temple”, said PM Modi addressing the luminaries and dignitaries present for the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.