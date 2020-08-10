Monday, August 10, 2020
Home Politics Pilot flies back to home turf? After weeks of political drama, Sachin Pilot says...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Pilot flies back to home turf? After weeks of political drama, Sachin Pilot says Ashok Gehlot is his leader

All India Congress Committee (AICC) will constitute a three-member committee to address the grievances raised by the MLAs supporting Sachin Pilot and the disgruntled leader himself.

OpIndia Staff
Sachin Pilot called Ashok Gehlot his leader
Image Credit: PTI
31

The political turmoil in Rajasthan appears to have to an end with senior leader of the Congress party, Sachin Pilot, bending the knee before the Chief Minister of the state Ashok Gehlot. As per reports, the suspended Deputy CM has accepted Gehlot as his leader.

The Congress party had said in a statement earlier, “Sachin Pilot has met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan.”

The statement also said that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will constitute a three-member committee to address the grievances raised by the MLAs supporting Sachin Pilot and the disgruntled leader himself.

Bhanwar Lal Sharma, an important Congress rebel, met Ashok Gehlot on Monday and said that the “party is like a family and Ashok Gehlot is its head.” “There was no camp, nobody was a captive. Bhanwar Lal can never be a captive. I went there willingly, I have come here willingly,” Sharma said.

- Advertisement -

“I met him. Party is like a family and Ashok Gehlot is its head. If someone gets upset in a family then they don’t take food. So I expressed my unhappiness for a month. Now I don’t have any resentment anymore. Party will fulfill all the promises made to people,” he added.

Recently, Ashok Gehlot had lashed out at Sachin Pilot and called him “nikamma and nakaara (useless)”. “Rajasthan is the only state in the country where no demands were raised from any quarter to change the pradesh Congress committee president in the last seven years. We knew that no work is happening. We knew he is nikamma and nakaara (useless). We still didn’t question him keeping the party interest in mind,” Gehlot told the media.

Gehlot had also claimed that he was not in ‘talking terms’ with the Deputy Chief Minister of the state Sachin Pilot. He stated that Pilot was just playing the victim card over Special Operation Group (SOG) notice to him. On July 14, the Congress party had sacked the young Turk as Rajasthan state Congress chief and removed him from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The party had alleged that the leader had gone rogue and had conspired with BJP to destabilise the government in Rajasthan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAshok Gehlot
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

The international links of Indian Communists: How India’s communists betrayed the nation

Nivan Sadh -
The Communist Party of India is one of the most controversial political parties in the country. Founded in 1925, CPI is alleged to have been directly involved in several anti-national activities since its inception.
Read more
Opinions

People who think govt control of temples will rid them of inter-jati conflict assume that a pro-Hindu govt will always be in power

Guest Author -
Viewing it through the single lenses of govt control, though, does not do justice to the various other aspects of society within which these temples are situated
Read more

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder

After requesting CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty objects to the same, invokes Bihar elections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty insinuates that Sushant's death was being isolated and blown out of proportion in wake of elections in Bihar

Indians, how they get ‘secularism’ so horribly wrong and how the atmosphere changed after Islam and Christianity entered India

Opinions Maria Wirth -
Indians are generally highly intelligent. Yet when it comes to secularism, most intellectuals, media and politicians get the concept wrong, so wrong that it looks as if Indians were purposely fed wrong information.

Meet Kanta Murti, the woman who guarded a manhole and saved hundreds of lives as heavy rains flooded Mumbai

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kanta Murti, a 50-year-old pavement dweller, was seen in a viral video guarding an open manhole for 7 hours in Mumbai’s Matunga

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
News Reports

“Delete the video or there will be negative consequences,” Chinese embassy threatens India based strategic affairs portal over a critical video on Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese authorities were irked with the portrayal of Xi Jinping in a 'negative light' by Indian portal 'Strat News Global run by Nitin A Gokhale
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Pilot flies back to home turf? After weeks of political drama, Sachin Pilot says Ashok Gehlot is his leader

OpIndia Staff -
Rebel Congress MLA Sachin Pilot has bent the knee before Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and accepted him as his leader.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hardly anyone guessed that the cosmos might be far older but the Hindus did,’ American astronomer Carl Sagan was fascinated by the Hindu view...

OpIndia Staff -
"The Hindu beliefs are kind of premonition of modern astronomical ideas," Carl Sagan reiterated.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan battles policemen suicides: 6 suicides in 2 months, most recent being that of constable Yogindra Singh

OpIndia Staff -
The series of last two months cases in Rajasthan where policemen died of suicide, started with SHO Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi's death
Read more
Political History of India

The international links of Indian Communists: How India’s communists betrayed the nation

Nivan Sadh -
The Communist Party of India is one of the most controversial political parties in the country. Founded in 1925, CPI is alleged to have been directly involved in several anti-national activities since its inception.
Read more
News Reports

Controversy in Pakistan after actress Saba Qamar shoots song in a Mosque, officers sacked

OpIndia Staff -
Actors issue apology in Pakistan for shooting for a song in a Lahore mosque.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court refuses to accept ‘regret’ of Prashant Bhushan for 2009 contempt case, says proceedings will go on

OpIndia Staff -
While Tejpal offered an apology for publishing the interview in 2009, Bhushan said that his allegations were not referring to the financial status of the judges or their families but the lack of propriety.
Read more
Opinions

People who think govt control of temples will rid them of inter-jati conflict assume that a pro-Hindu govt will always be in power

Guest Author -
Viewing it through the single lenses of govt control, though, does not do justice to the various other aspects of society within which these temples are situated
Read more
News Reports

Shah Faesal steps down as president of political party he founded, could return to administrative services

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Faesal has stepped down as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM).
Read more
News Reports

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Nadeem and Imran kidnap, rape Dalit girl in auto, injured in a police encounter

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Nadeem and Imran had fired bullets at the chasing police vehicle.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
425,832FollowersFollow
294,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com