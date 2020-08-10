The political turmoil in Rajasthan appears to have to an end with senior leader of the Congress party, Sachin Pilot, bending the knee before the Chief Minister of the state Ashok Gehlot. As per reports, the suspended Deputy CM has accepted Gehlot as his leader.

The Congress party had said in a statement earlier, “Sachin Pilot has met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan.”

The statement also said that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will constitute a three-member committee to address the grievances raised by the MLAs supporting Sachin Pilot and the disgruntled leader himself.

“Three-member committee to address Sachin Pilot’s issues.” pic.twitter.com/yOgCuWLTmG — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 10, 2020

Bhanwar Lal Sharma, an important Congress rebel, met Ashok Gehlot on Monday and said that the “party is like a family and Ashok Gehlot is its head.” “There was no camp, nobody was a captive. Bhanwar Lal can never be a captive. I went there willingly, I have come here willingly,” Sharma said.

“I met him. Party is like a family and Ashok Gehlot is its head. If someone gets upset in a family then they don’t take food. So I expressed my unhappiness for a month. Now I don’t have any resentment anymore. Party will fulfill all the promises made to people,” he added.

Recently, Ashok Gehlot had lashed out at Sachin Pilot and called him “nikamma and nakaara (useless)”. “Rajasthan is the only state in the country where no demands were raised from any quarter to change the pradesh Congress committee president in the last seven years. We knew that no work is happening. We knew he is nikamma and nakaara (useless). We still didn’t question him keeping the party interest in mind,” Gehlot told the media.

Gehlot had also claimed that he was not in ‘talking terms’ with the Deputy Chief Minister of the state Sachin Pilot. He stated that Pilot was just playing the victim card over Special Operation Group (SOG) notice to him. On July 14, the Congress party had sacked the young Turk as Rajasthan state Congress chief and removed him from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The party had alleged that the leader had gone rogue and had conspired with BJP to destabilise the government in Rajasthan.