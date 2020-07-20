Monday, July 20, 2020
“Sachin Pilot nikamma hai, nakaara hai”: Ashok Gehlot says he is not here to ‘sell baingan’. Watch video

“Main yahan baingan bechne nahin aaya hun, main yahan sabzi bechne nahin aaya hun, main yahan CM ban'ne aaya hun", said Ashok Gehlot while addressing the media on the political drama ensuing in the state of Rajasthan.

Amid all the bitter political tussle that has been going on in Rajasthan between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot camps, the Rajasthan CM and Congress senior leader, Ashok Gehlot Monday launched a scathing attack on the former deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Addressing the press, Gehlot lashed out at the rebel leader by calling him “nikamma and nakaara (useless)”.

“Rajasthan is the only state in the country where no demands were raised from any quarter to change the pradesh Congress committee president in the last seven years. We knew that no work is happening. We knew he is nikamma and nakaara (useless). We still didn’t question him keeping the party interest in mind,” said Gehlot to the media.

The CM’s no holds barred personal attack aimed at Sachin Pilot did not stop at this. He said that he did not do any constructive work as a party member, instead, only made people fight each other. Gehlot lashed out saying, “Main yahan baingan bechne nahin aaya hun, main yahan sabzi bechne nahin aaya hun, main yahan CM ban’ne aaya hun (I am not here to sell brinjals, vegetables, I am here to become the CM).”

Looking visibly irked while speaking to the media, Gehlot alleged that Pilot had hatched a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan government in the state. He said that Pilot has backstabbed the party despite being respected for seven long years as president of the state unit. The Congress senior leader alleged that Pilot was conspiring for the last 6 months, with BJP’s help, to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan, but no one believed him, Gehlot furthered. “History must not have ever witnessed, that a party head has conspired against his own party and worked to topple his own government”, alleged the Rajasthan CM.

Masoom chehra, Hindi-English mein command. Media ko impress kar rakha the pure country ke andar. Bahut mehnat kari Rajasthan key andar government girane ki.(He managed to impress national media with an innocent face backed by his good command over English and Hindi language. But he worked hard to topple the Rajasthan government)” he said.

Ashok Gehlot revealed how he was not ‘in talking terms’ with Sachin Pilot for the past 1.5 years

Recently, Ashok Gehlot had made a shocking revelation exposing the appalling system of governance in the state of Rajasthan. Gehlot had claimed that he was not in ‘talking terms’ with the Deputy Chief Minister of the state Sachin Pilot. Speaking to a media, Gehlot stated that Pilot was just playing the victim card over Special Operation Group (SOG) notice to him. 

“A minister does not talk to his CM, nor seeks his advice and there is no dialogue. In a democracy, even arch-rivals talk. The beauty of democracy is dialogue. The news generated over the last one-and-a-half years is sufficient for a book,” said Gehlot.

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan High Court began hearing on the writ petition filed by rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident party MLAs from Rajasthan, challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the state Assembly speaker. The petition was taken up by a bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta on Friday and arguments were heard.

Lashing out at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Pilot had said that the disqualification notices issued to him and 18 other Congress MLAs have no legal basis and were issued by Speaker Joshi on the diktats of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Congress sacked Sachin Pilot as the state chief and removed him from the Deputy CM’s post

On July 14, the Congress party had sacked the young Turk as Rajasthan state Congress chief and removed him from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The party had alleged that the leader had gone rogue and had conspired with BJP to destabilise the government in Rajasthan.

