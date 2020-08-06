Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling on Wednesday night in Mumbai. The 44-year-old TV actor allegedly died by suicide at his home in Neha CHS building of Malad West.

Looking at the condition of the body, the Malad police suspects that the popular TV actor died two days ago. The police have found no suicide note from the spot.

According to reports, the actor’s body was discovered by the watchman of the society the actor lived in. He then alerted the building supervisor who in turn reported the incident to the police.

Malad police registers a case of accidental death

A case of accidental death has been registered by the Malad police. “A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy,” said senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station.

Popular TV actor Sameer Sharma has worked in many popular Hindi daily soaps

Apart from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Sameer had also worked in popular Hindi soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Jyoti, and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du among others.