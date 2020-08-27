After the Congress party decided that Sonia Gandhi will remain as interim president of the party for the time being, their ally in Maharashtra Shiv Sena on Thursday showed their support for Rahul Gandhi. They alleged that the letter 23 senior Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi was a “conspiracy to finish off Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.” In the letter, the Congress leaders have demanded full-time party president.

In an editorial published in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece “Saamana,” the party asked the said leaders where were they when BJP was attacking Rahul Gandhi with “below the best” remarks. Gandhi resigned from the Congress president post, but none of these leaders was ready to take charge and accept the challenge to revive the party, the editorial said.

It further added, “When people from within are involved in the national conspiracy to finish off Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the party is sure to meet its ‘Panipat’ (defeat). These old guards have sabotaged Rahul Gandhi internally, damage which even the BJP hasn’t inflicted on him.”

It was further written that none of them are leaders even at the district level. But they have become union ministers and chief ministers while riding on the shoulders of Gandhi-Nehru family. It said that prominent leaders of the Congress Party are only interested in their positions. They do not care about the party. If they do not get what they want, they shift to BJP. Sena called the attitude of the senior leaders of Congress towards Party a new political coronavirus.