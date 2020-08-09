Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress ‘interim’ President

Even as her tenure comes to an end, Sonia Gandhi will continue to be the interim President of Congress as the party has not yet elected a full-time party president.

Her tenure is coming to an end. There’s proper procedure which CWC carries out. It’ll be done in near future & you’ll have a result. It’s written in Congress Constitution, we’re bound to do it & it’s being done: Abhishek Singhvi, Congress on party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/nlHmWXdJGe — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

Her tenure as party chief comes to an end on 10th August 2020. She was made the ‘interim’ party president in 2019 after Rahul Gandhi had quit as party president after the defeat in 2019 general elections. Prior to him, Sonia Gandhi herself had held the post of party president till December 2017.