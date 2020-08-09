Sunday, August 9, 2020

Rajasthan: Muslim auto driver was thrashed by drunk miscreants for tobacco and money, communal angle not confirmed by police

OpIndia Staff -
“Mumbai gave him prosperity, not Bihar”: Sanjay Raut attacks Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, throws mud on deceased actor’s father

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Raut said that Bihar govt should not have interfered in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput as the actor was a Mumbaikar
Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Mocking Dalit leaders Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ramdas Athawale shielding Tablighi Jamaat: How liberal media betrays its bigotry

K Bhattacharjee -
Arjun Ram Meghwal tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus and was subjected to mockery.
Ahead of peace talks, Afghanistan assembly approves release of 400 Islamic terrorists of Taliban

OpIndia Staff -
Afghanistan assembly Loya Jirga approved release of 400 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture ahead of peace talks
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress ‘interim’ President

Even as her tenure comes to an end, Sonia Gandhi will continue to be the interim President of Congress as the party has not yet elected a full-time party president.

Her tenure as party chief comes to an end on 10th August 2020. She was made the ‘interim’ party president in 2019 after Rahul Gandhi had quit as party president after the defeat in 2019 general elections. Prior to him, Sonia Gandhi herself had held the post of party president till December 2017.

Aamir Khan resumes filming of movie Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey

OpIndia Staff -
Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump directed by Robert Zemeckis.
Rajasthan: 11 Pakistani Hindu refugees including five children die in Jodhpur

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Hindu refugees who had come from Sindh province were found dead in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
Amit Shah’s COVID19 test not yet conducted, say MHA officials

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday took to Twitter to announce that Home Minister has tested negative for coronavirus.
India Today Group shuts down Mail Today tabloid, several employees laid off

OpIndia Staff -
India Today group today announced that it is shutting down its Delhi-tabloid Mail Today.
