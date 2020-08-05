Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Updated:

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Shiv Sena’s advertisement on Babri Masjid demolition triggers controversy

An advertisement was published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece depicting Balasaheb Thackeray saying "I am proud of men who did this" alongside the demolished Babri structure

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena courts controversy over advertisement of Babri demolition published in Saamana
Kar sevaks on the dome of Babri structure(Source: DailyO)
A controversy has been kicked up on the day of the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after a contentious advertisement surfaced in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

The controversial advertisement that was published in the Wednesday edition of Saamana depicts a picture of Babri Masjid structure along with a photo of Balasaheb Thackeray. The picture also carries a statement which reads, “I am proud of the men who did this”.

The advertisement which was apparently given by Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar, also carries the photos of Maharashtra CM and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Advertisement published in Saamana (source: Saamana epaper)

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece has also glorified the party’s role in the Ram Mandir movement in its articles, claiming that the party and founder late Balasaheb Thackeray played an instrumental role in the Babri demolition case, but still has not been invited for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

The advertisement has triggered controversy because although Shiv Sena has been supporting the cause of Ram Mandir, it is currently in alliance with Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, two parties which have opposite stand on the matter of Babri Masjid and Ram Mandir.

Earlier this week, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had said that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was unlikely to visit the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, owing to the raging coronavirus crisis in the country, especially in Maharashtra.

“It is important that PM Modi visits Ayodhya. CM Thackeray can go there any time he wishes to,” Sanjay Raut had said.

Saamana hails PM Modi laying ground for Ram Mandir as a gold moment

However, in an editorial piece published in Saamana on Tuesday, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece said there is no other golden moment similar to PM Modi going to Ayodhya and participating in the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir.

“The country has become excited in view of the ”bhoomi pujan” ceremony. There is no other golden moment like the country’s prime minister presiding the ground laying ceremony,” the Sena said.

