Monday, August 17, 2020
Plea seeks to bring criminal contempt proceedings against controversial actress Swara Bhasker after remarks against Ram Mandir: Read details

Swara Bhasker has faced a lot of flak recently for her political stance. An FIR against her was also sought in connection to her alleged involvement in the violence that broke out over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

OpIndia Staff
Plea seeks sanction for contempt proceedings against Swara Bhasker
Image credit: India Today
A plea has been filed before Attorney General KK Venugopal by Advocate Anuj Saxena, Prakash Sharma and Mahek Maheshwari on behalf of Usha Shetty seeking sanction for criminal contempt prosecution against controversial Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker. The sanction for prosecution was sought for her alleged “derogatory and scandalous” remarks on the Ram Mandir verdict.

“The petition intends to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Swara Bhaskar for passing derogatory and scandalous statement in context of the Supreme Court of India on February 1, 2020 at a panel discussion organised by ‘Mumbai Collective’,” said one of the advocates who filed the plea.

In the alleged objectionable comment made by Swara Bhasker according to the petition, the actress says, “We are now in a situation where our courts are not sure whether they believe in the Constitution or not…What then do we do and it seems to me that as everyone has said that the path is clear to us and it has been shown to us by you all whoever of you all have been part of the protest by students by the women and by the citizen protestors it is to resist… We are living in a country where the Supreme Court of our country states in a judgment that the demolition of the Babri Majid was unlawful and in the same judgment rewards the same people who brought down the mosque”.

The plea claims that the comments were a deliberate attempt to turn the masses against the Supreme Court and not merely a “cheap stunt for publicity”. Swara Bhasker has faced a lot of flak recently for her political stance. An FIR against her was also sought in connection to her alleged involvement in the violence that broke out over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Swara Bhasker has also shared the stage with the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh and in a hateful statement, she said that political analyst Gunja Kapoor should thank the Shaheen Bagh protesters for not lynching her after she was heckled by the women there.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

