Swara Bhaskar shares stage with Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam who called for cutting North East from India

In December, 2019, to express solidarity, the protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh were visited by Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar where she spoke against CAA-NRC-NPR and also instigated the crowd against the government. The actor was also joined by Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protest, in her endeavour.

The above video was uploaded on Youtube on January 1. Swara Bhaskar could be heard provoking the crowd by saying that they have shown others the true path and people should be drawing inspiration from them. While she instigates the gathering she is also seen giving false and malicious statements against the government and it’s newly implemented Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC.

And as she does so, Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests, can also be seen in the video standing shoulder to shoulder with the actor turned cocktail politician.

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, Sharjeel Imam, who is also a columnist with leftist propaganda website The Wire, was recently brought to Delhi by the Police from Bihar’s Jehanabad. Sedition charges had been filed against him in multiple states for his remarks urging Muslims to cut off North East India from the rest of the country by blocking the Chicken’s neck. The arrest was made by the Delhi Police Crime Branch after he was absconding for four days.

The FIR came after the Wire columnist and Shaheen Bagh roadblock mastermind Sharjeel Imam’s video went viral where he had asked Muslims of the country to break India by cutting of North-east from the rest of the country. “Our main aim is to permanently cut Assam and North-east India from rest of India,” he could be heard saying in the video.

In his video, Sharjeel Imam had added, “If 5 lakhs Muslims are organised then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. If we cannot do permanently, at least we can cut North-east from India for months”.

Further, Sharjeel Imam who is also a columnist with The Wire and mastermind of Shaheen Bagh protests had said, “Our responsibility is to cut the Assam from India then Govt will hear our voice. If we have to help the Assam then we will have to cut the Assam from rest of India”.

Sharjeel Imam is the mastermind and the main coordinator of the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Interestingly, earlier, ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ slogans were raised at Shaheen Bagh which also pointed towards the main agenda of these anti-CAA protests, specifically at Shaheen Bagh, is the second partition of India.

In just a week, many incidents have surfaced which laid the secessionist agenda of the ultra-left wing protestors at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area exposed. It is now sufficiently clear that this protest like all other anti-CAA riots, is anything but ‘organic’. In fact, it is another typical left-wing organised blatant communal event where protestors are openly batting for secession from India.