BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga staged a protest against the AAP government in Delhi alleging food grain scam. Bagga has said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP’s Hari Nagar MLA Rajkumari Dhillon are involved in the scam, and demanded resignation of the MLA.

According to the BJP leader, the AAP government has kept thousands of tonnes of food grain locked in the classrooms of the Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya located in the Mayapuri Road in Hari Nagar in the national capital. He said that the food grains were meant to be distributed among the people during the lockdown, but it was not distributed and kept locked in the school building.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has shared videos showing sacks of food grain kept inside the school, shot through the windows of classrooms. He said that thousands of tonnes of food grains are rotting in the school premises. He also said that the rooms are locked, and the school principal said that the rooms can’t be unlocked without the permission of food permission. The authorities are not allowing media to enter the premises, Bagga informed.

After getting information about the food grain stockpiled in the school, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga along with other BJP workers visited the school and recorded evidence of the presence of food grains stored there. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus Lockdown, the school is closed, which has been used as a warehouse to keep the food grains by the state government.

After the school administration didn’t allow the BJP workers to enter the classrooms, they sat on a dharna shouting slogans against the AAP government in front of the school. “Kejriwal chor hai” (Kejriwal is thief), they chanted slogans, demanding resignation from the CM and the local MLA. Rajkumari Dhillon has pocketed food from the poor, she does not have to right remain in power even for a minute, Bagga said. He demanded that the MLA should resign immediately.