Monday, August 24, 2020
Home Opinions Insistence on representation of every caste among the Temple trustees: A colonial idea that...
VarietyCulture and HistoryEditor's picksOpinions
Updated:

Insistence on representation of every caste among the Temple trustees: A colonial idea that endangers Temple tradition

Caste division is a tried and true, time-tested colonial strategy to crush any prospects of Hindu unity. We must be careful not to take the bait so readily.

saipriyac
Insistence on the representation of every caste among the Temple trustees: A colonial idea that endangers the Temple tradition
Brihadishvara Temple
59

In the ongoing discussion about state entrenchment in Hindu Temples, we come face to face with the question of what the alternative system would be, were the State to make a long-overdue exit, and whether it would be duly “democratic”. In our previous article, we spoke about how the democratic process that is being proposed may be counterintuitive to the values of Hinduism and what makes our temples truly sacred for devotees.

However, another issue that has come up in this discussion is that question of caste representation among the Temple trustees to avoid caste-discrimination.

Coming to issue of caste representation among Temple trustees, an insistence upon due representation by way of members of every caste being elected to administrative roles would be an error of gargantuan proportions. A Temple is not a public or parliamentary body, to ensure equal representation. 

On the ground, elections are often won by those that enjoy the most political and financial clout, and Temples would turn into a second Lok Sabha. Besides, there wouldn’t be much distinction between the current system of government appointees handling Temple affairs and this proposed system – and we’ve seen with our very eyes how disastrous it has proven to be. 

- Advertisement -

In essence, the restoration of traditional systems of administration, or certain communities having control particular religious institutions doesn’t necessarily amount to discrimination, but in fact, contributes to the preservation of the identity, legacy and continuance of the character of that particular Temple. 

Interventions in the name of social justice cannot be made at the cost of ancient traditions. This would mirror the current paradigm of the Indian state, in which there is superimposition of the principles of a secular state or western constitutional ideals onto already pluralistic and henotheistic religious institutions. 

Even the contention of exacting individual rights over those conferred upon an individual by virtue of being a devotee, in the name of egalitarianism, would amount to a disservice to the systems of governance, administration, and public policy that have existed in Bhārat well before the advent of colonialism. In this vein, the secular modern Indian state needs to maintain an equal distance from Hindu religious institutions, just as it does to those of other faiths, in the interest of protecting India’s pluralism and diversity.  

Temples, once free to administer themselves, must also be granted the unconditional right to employ any and all means in order to adhere to their sampradāya. Only if every jātivarna, village or religious denomination reserves the right to propagate unchanged, their particular “brand” of Hinduism in any manner they deem fit; only then will we be able to protect the collective diversity of our faith as a whole.

Therefore, while every Hindu has certain basic rights with respect to every Temple, when it comes to demanding a role in their management, there are multiple caveats. Ideally, the administration must not be monopolized by any one individual or members of a certain caste. Anyone should be able to partake in rituals or ceremonies, yet meritocracy and quality are a priority and must not be compromised. An injection of social justice where unwarranted can result in a loss of the sanctity and specificity of the Deity’s rituals, and irreparable damage to the heritage of the institution. 

It would be quite simplistic, or one might even say reductionist, to apply the same equalizing principles that are ordinarily applied to secular institutions, uniformly to thousands of Temples across the Hindu fold, which are immensely pluralistic and heterogeneous. We have Temples with unique traditions as old as time, and it is imperative to respect and preserve each tradition by applying the appropriate principles on a case-by-case basis, in the most integrated manner possible.  

Apart from jāti-specific religious practices, jāti-held traditional knowledge is also dependent, to some extent, on the survival of the birth-based or hereditary system. Temples customarily provide a large inter-reliant ecosystem that facilitates the preservation of Temple-dependent or Temple-sanctioned trades (such as florists, classical musicians, mahouts, etc.) and indigenous art.

Skilled artisans involved in this auxiliary system are tied with the health and prosperity of the Temple – for example, the craftsmen with the traditional knowledge of metal sculpture, or those with ultra-niche skills as in the case of the parrot-maker of the Srivilliputhur Temple (that makes, each day, a parrot with leaves and flowers from the Temple garden, used to adorn the goddess Andal every evening).

The survival of many jātis and the unique knowledge they possess is, in many ways, linked to Temples, and making make blanket statements about prejudice based on caste is not constructive. There is a need to safeguard the existing ecosystem rather than fantasize about utopian alternatives that do not do our Temples justice.

There are hundreds upon thousands of Temples set up in our country by local groups belonging to a multitude of jātisvarnas, and tribes, some with syncretic and some with traditionalistic structures. An innumerable portion of these is owned and operated by non-brahmins. They collectively subscribe to a set of ideas and establish shrines or charitable institutions based on their beliefs. 

The individuals that fund the construction of the Temple are generally placed in charge of the trust. Must these Temples also be subject to “caste equality” or “dismantling of caste identity”? Especially in such cases, pressuring a community to divorce their identity from the Temple, which they have the legitimate right to retain, would result in an irreparable dilution of the very spirit upon which it was conceived.  

In the case of Temples that are several thousands of years old, with a certain richness of heritage, bequeathed with substantial immovable properties, whose history of administration has been long-winded – changing hands multiple times over the centuries, the situation may not be so straightforward, for where there is considerable wealth, there will always be a special interest in its management.

These Temples were historically patronized by local kings under whose jurisdiction the Temple fell, and were administered through certain appointees or ministers of the king; while at the core, the bearers of the hereditary sampradāya, the archakas, presiding acharyas etc. remained largely unchanged.

While we are not a Hindu monarchy anymore, the situation has turned a 180 – with the state actively leeching off Temples, treating them as cash cows instead of funding them with benevolence worthy of our country’s dharmic legacy. Administrative decisions, both financial and religious, are often placed in the hands of “secular” government appointees.

The politicization of Temple control, members of successive political parties whimsically entering and exiting Temple trustee positions every election cycle, and using Temple trusteeship as a bargaining chip for political power has been the norm for the past few decades. 

Government appointees to Temples, with utter disregard for the heritage of the Temple and the Deity, operate solely for personal, financial, and political gain. This has resulted in the loss of agency and authority of those that are responsible for adherence to Temple traditions and genuinely concerned with the fate of the Temple – inadvertently resulting in moral deterioration and a grave injustice to the Temple’s founding principles.  

It is entirely possible to retain each of Bharat’s Temples’ unique traditions by simply reverting to trustee control, yet buttressing it with appropriate checks and balances. Financial transparency could potentially be guaranteed by conducting frequent audits through outside agencies and publishing all financial information related to the Temple periodically.

While priesthood* must, to some extent, be democratized, it mustn’t come at the cost of compromising integrity. In Temples across Tamil Nadu, hundreds of Temples have non-brahmin priests, and of course, this is completely acceptable as long as they are adequately trained in the intricacies of that sampradāya.  

*Here, state role in impoverishing priests and disincentivizing priesthood as a viable livelihood must be mentioned. A majority of priests in state-managed Temples across the country are grossly underpaid, disrespected, and hence are understandably disenfranchised. Veda pathasalas have already been dealt the worst possible hand, and have virtually no takers while income prospects from such a traditional education are so grim. The priesthood has essentially been devalued both in society and monetarily when in actuality, it should have been immensely funded and treasured.   

To the state, Temples aren’t just about money but also about the exertion of political will through control of Hindu institutions. As long as Hindus are functionally castrated without free access to their own resources, they can be manipulated by political parties. Driving wedges amongst Hindus over trivial caste issues is the agenda of the “left”, that seeks to suppress our efforts to regain control of Temples and destroy what we’re desperately trying to build.

Unfortunately, caste division is a tried and true, time-tested colonial strategy to crush any prospects of Hindu unity. We must be careful not to take the bait so readily. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstemple control, temple funds, control of temple by state, state control of govt, govt control of temples, temple administration
saipriyachttps://saipriyac27.wordpress.com
doctor, writes about Indian history and polity in her spare time

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Shekhar Gupta falsely accuses authors Sanjeev Sanyal, Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit of bullying Bloomsbury into withdrawing book on Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
In the 'Cut the Clutter' video, The Print founder Shekhar Gupta wrongly portrayed that Bloomsbury chickened out of publishing a book on Delhi Riots because of bullying from Sanjeev Sanyal, Dr Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit
Read more
Opinions

Insistence on representation of every caste among the Temple trustees: A colonial idea that endangers Temple tradition

saipriyac -
An issue that has come up in this discussion is that question of caste representation among the Temple trustees to avoid caste-discrimination.
Read more

China deploying surface-to-air missiles, desecrating religious sites around Mount Kailash, reports India Today

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
China has been desecrating religious sites to create military facilities around Mount Kailash, claims India Today's report.

Delhi Riots 2020: Garuda Prakashan servers crash as overwhelming support flows in for the book withdrawn by Bloomsbury India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Garuda Prakashan had opened for pre-booking a little after 9 PM on Sunday and in less than an hour, people were unable to access the website because of high server load.

Those Ganpati idols deserved ‘sthapana’ and ‘visarjan’: How Divy Pandey in Bahrain immersed the idols broken by burqa-clad lady

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
A week after burqa-clad lady in Bahrain broke the Ganpati idols in the supermarket in Bahrain, Divya Pandey, an Indian currently living in Bahrain has given them the 'visarjan' they deserved.

Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.
Read more
News Reports

Left historian William Dalrymple was behind the withdrawal of book on Delhi riots by Bloomsbury, informs Islamist Aatish Taseer

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he is working to stop the publication of the book by Bloomsbury
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi shares videos of precious moments feeding peacocks, wins the internet

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday took to Instagram to share various images and videos of himself feeding the peacocks in his leisure time.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Shahrukh pretends to be Ravi to befriend Hindu girl, uses objectionable photos to blackmail her to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh was handed over to the police by the locals after his blackmail was revealed, but police let him go, and now he is absconding
Read more
News Reports

Serum Institute of India says that news reports claiming availability of Coronavirus vaccine Covishield in 73 days is misleading

OpIndia Staff -
Govt has given SII a special manufacturing priority license and fast-tracked trials for the Coronavirus vaccine Covishield
Read more

Latest News

Social Media

Shekhar Gupta falsely accuses authors Sanjeev Sanyal, Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit of bullying Bloomsbury into withdrawing book on Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
In the 'Cut the Clutter' video, The Print founder Shekhar Gupta wrongly portrayed that Bloomsbury chickened out of publishing a book on Delhi Riots because of bullying from Sanjeev Sanyal, Dr Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit
Read more
Opinions

Insistence on representation of every caste among the Temple trustees: A colonial idea that endangers Temple tradition

saipriyac -
An issue that has come up in this discussion is that question of caste representation among the Temple trustees to avoid caste-discrimination.
Read more
News Reports

Donald Trump’s campaign releases video featuring PM Modi to woo Indian-American voters ahead of elections

OpIndia Staff -
America uses video featuring PM Narendra Modi from Houston and Ahmedabad events to woo Indian-American voters.
Read more
News Reports

China deploying surface-to-air missiles, desecrating religious sites around Mount Kailash, reports India Today

OpIndia Staff -
China has been desecrating religious sites to create military facilities around Mount Kailash, claims India Today's report.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Gathering at chicken shop turns communal as Anwar and Shahid hurl casteist slurs at Rahul, five detained

OpIndia Staff -
As per the Amar Ujala report, things turned a little violent in Chiraiyakot village of Mau, Uttar Pradesh over a petty issue where in at least 10 people were injured.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots 2020: Garuda Prakashan servers crash as overwhelming support flows in for the book withdrawn by Bloomsbury India

OpIndia Staff -
Garuda Prakashan had opened for pre-booking a little after 9 PM on Sunday and in less than an hour, people were unable to access the website because of high server load.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi man arrested in Etah for trying to convert Hindu couple to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
When villagers came to know that Mandeep was trying to convert people to Christianity, they informed the police, and he was arrested
Read more
News Reports

Garuda Prakashan to publish ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ after its withdrawal by Bloomsbury on pressure from Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
The book’s author advocate Monika Arora informed that as per sentiment of the people, they are going ahead with Garuda Prakashan
Read more
Politics

Pak PM Imran Khan declared ‘Man of the Year’ by ‘The Muslim 500’ for opposing ‘Hindu Supremacist’ Narendra Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Jordan based publication The Muslim 500 has named Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as its 'Man of the Year'.
Read more
News Reports

Gandhi vs Non-Gandhi Congress president debate intensifies as Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to find a new chief

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi has said that she is no more interested in leading party after the CWC requested her to return as party president
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
436,780FollowersFollow
310,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com