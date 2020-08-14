In a historic development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel have signed a ‘historic’ peace deal to normalise relations between the two countries. The mutual agreement was mediated by US President Donald Trump with Israel suspending its plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

Although the agreement between an Arab nation and Israel meant stronger diplomatic ties in ensuring peace in the Middle East and the rest of the world, Pakistanis were clearly miffed with the historic development. After being deserted by its long-term ally Saudi Arabia over the Kashmir issue and the peace deal of UAE with Israel, Pakistanis are now seeking to endear themselves to Turkey.

Pakistanis shower love for Turkey

While replying to businessman Hassan Sajwani who emphasised that the UAE and Israel wrote history, a Pakistani Twitter user Zulqarnain Shah wrote, “And Now Turkey and Pakistan Also Write History.”

And Now Turkey and Pakistan Also Write History #TurkeyIsNotAlone #Pakistan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 — Zulqarnain Shah 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@Zulqarn59255570) August 13, 2020

On Thursday, a Twitter user Imad Khan, residing in a make-believe world, claimed that Pakistan was “fully prepared” to fight Israel. Using the picture of a missile to ‘warn’ Israel, the Pakistani wrote: “Pakistan is about to wipe out your map (Israel) from the ground.”

We are fully prepared to fight Israel. Israel comes under Pakistan’s missile range. Israel is ready. Pakistan is about to wipe out your map from the ground. long live pakistan💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/zscrK8bZFV — Imad Khan (@ImadKha18916387) August 13, 2020

Disenchanted by the UAE-Israel deal, another enthusiastic Pakistani Shabir Ahmad dubbed the agreement as ‘shameful.’ He suggested that Pakistan, Turkey and Iran together attack UAE and Saudi Arabia and arrest their leaders. Keeping up with the Islamic spirit, he recommended the three countries to spare the Islamic sites of Mecca and Medina.

Shameful act by the leaders of UAE..#Pakistan #Turkey #Iran should make new group and attack UAE and Saudi Arabia and arrest their leaders Except Makkaha And Madina — Shabir ahmad (@Shabirbhutt) August 13, 2020

Eyeing for the Prime Ministerial post, former cricketer Shahid Afridi too made his stance clear. In a bizarre display of solidarity, Afridi hoisted the Turkish flag on the roof of his house. Praising him for his love for Turkey, journalist Hasan Abdullah wrote, “As social media of various countries spurt hatred against Turkey, the people of Pakistan continue with their show of love & solidarity for Turkey. Here is Pakistan’s beloved cricketer, philanthropist and my good friend Shahid Afridi hoisting the Turkish flag.”

As social media of various countries spurt hatred against #Turkey, the people of #Pakistan continue with their show of love & solidarity for Turkey. Here’s Pakistan’s beloved cricketer, philanthropist and my good friend @SAfridiOfficial hoisting the Turkish flag @MevlutCavusoglu pic.twitter.com/LuHVIcq9MG — Hasan Abdullah (@journalisthasan) August 13, 2020

A Twitter user, Arslan Mehmood, declared, “Arabs are traitors of Muslim Ummah. They are puppets of Israel”. Anguished by the turn of events, he reiterated that Pakistan and Turkey would need to take a stand as all Arab countries would follow the suit of UAE. High on the idea of an Islamist brotherhood of nations, Mehmood cautioned, “They tested Muslims especially Pakistan on the day of Independence.”

Pakistanis have, for years, tried to endear themselves to Arab nations. Now, as Arab nations refuse to cater to theirs flights of fancy of an Islamic world, they are trying desperately to get close to Turkey.

#Arabs are traitors of muslim Ummah,they are puppet of #Israel one by one they all are going to accept Israel as #UAE did openly ,so #pakistan and #Turkey has to take stand whatever they have to face.They tested Muslims specially #Pakistan on the day of #جشن_ازادی_مبارک — Arslan Mehmood (@Arslan0136) August 14, 2020

Saudi Arabia irked with Pakistan’s threats over Kashmir issue

Earlier, Saudi Arabia has decided not to renew an agreement with Pakistan that allowed the supply of crude oil to Pakistan on deferred payments. As per the agreement, there was a provision of oil worth $3.2 billion on deferred payments per annum. The development came after Pakistan had threatened to split the OIC, (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) headed by Saudi Arabia.

A few days ago, Pakistan had expressed displeasure over the refusal of Saudi Arabia led OIC to hold a meeting on Kashmir on its request. Pakistan has been asking the OIC, the biggest bloc of Islamic countries in the world, to hold a meeting of the foreign ministers of the member nations to discuss Kashmir. Saudi Arabia had also asked Pakistan to pay back the 1 billion USD that it had borrowed.

Pakistan’s new love for everything Turkish

Back in May too, when the Turkish TV show Ertugrul was suddenly very popular in Pakistan, the Pakistani people were openly calling for Boycott of UAE and declaring that Turkey has made UAE its enemy so they will support only Turkey.

Pakistan owes huge debts to almost UAE and Saudi Arabia. The belligerent nation jumping high on the power of a TV show and dreaming about a new an Islamic mega-kingdom led by Turkey was also widely mocked by social media users.

Pakistan’s identity crisis mocked on Twitter

Pakistanis’ boycott call for UAE was subjected to some reality check earlier

Imran Khan has been promoting ‘Ertugrul’ as the right kind of entertainment for Pakistanis

Earlier in April, Imran Khan had claimed that Bollywood has been ‘spoiling’ Pakistanis and had urged all Pakistanis to watch Turkish TV drama Ertugrul instead. The Pakistani government has also called for a translation of the Turkish drama so the Pakistani public understands it better.