Hours after a video of a farmer being thrashed went viral on social media, the Lalitpur police in UP took disciplinary action against the accused cop.

On Monday, journalist Brijesh Mishra shared a video testimony of a farmer wherein he alleged to have been beaten mercilessly by a police sepoy stationed at the Basi chowki in Lalitpur. In the said video, the old farmer can be seen crying for help and explaining it to the police officers that he was thrashed by a policeman.

“Daura daura ke maar raha tha… Dekho Sahab, kaan faat gaya… Bhukkar bhi aaya hai (He chased me and beat me up… Sir, please look that my eardrums have been damaged,” the impoverished farmer was heard as saying. The policemen who were listening to the ordeal of the farmer then said that such a harsh treatment should not have been meted out to an aged person such as him. “This is not a good thing,” one of the officers said.

Commenting on the issue, Brajesh Mishra said that the painful ordeal of the farmer was bound to turn one’s eyes moist. He wrote, “The Lalitpur police thrashed the farmer so badly that his eardrums are now damaged. He doesn’t know how to lodge his complaint. He is a farmer and he is the source of our food. Atrocities against him will imply that you are bound to stay hungry.”

Lalitpur police takes action against the accused cop

Replying to the tweet of journalist Brajesh Mishra, the Lalitpur police stated, “The farmer is being medically examined. A probe has been initiated into the case.” The accused policeman has also been benched with immediate effect. The Lalitpur police further informed that the matter has now been handed over to the CO of Talbehat and appropriate action will be taken on the competition of the probe. Meanwhile, the farmer has been sent for a medical examination.