Communal tension prevailed in Chiraiyakot, Mau, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening as a gathering at chicken shop turned communal after two men, Anwar and Shahid, reportedly hurled casteist slurs at one Rahul Kanaujia alias Kaju. As per the Amar Ujala report, things turned a little violent over a petty issue where in at least 10 people were injured. Police force was deployed in the village. However, neither of the communities have come forward with a police complaint. The police has reportedly detained five people.

The incident took place in Chhapra village where Anwar, Shahid and Rahul were standing at a chicken shop where casteist slurs were hurled and threats to life were issued. Over and above that, invoking an incident of death by drowning of someone in the village, more abuses were hurled. People standing there opposed such abuses. However, things escalated and the two groups broke into fight.

Families of the youths also came to the spot and soon about 50-60 people from both the communities gathered there. Both the communities used sticks and stones to hurt each other. One Ankur (18), Pankaj (50), Usha (55), Anup (30), Rahul (28) and Nisha (30) were injured from one side while Sakina (22), Sabiya (45), Kasim (40), Mehtab (19) were injured from the other side.

Soon police arrived at scene and pacified people of both the communities. Five people were detained and sent to police station. Police force was deployed to maintain peace and order in the village. Neither of the communities have filed a police complaint.