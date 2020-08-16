WB: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleges surveillance of Raj Bhavan

In an unprecedented development, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has accused the Mamata Banerjee led government in the state of putting the Raj Bhavan under surveillance.

He further claimed that the actions of the West Bengal government undermined the ‘sanctity of the institution.’ In a press conference, Dhankhar alleged, “I would like to tell you all that the Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. It undermines the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan. I will do everything to protect its sanctity.”

Governor Dhankhar accuses Mamata Banerjee of setting ‘bad’ precedent

On Sunday, the West Bengal Governor accused Mamata Banerjee of setting a bad precedent by skipping the ‘at home’ reception hosted on the occasion of Independence day. He tweeted, “Another painful instance of distancing from Constitution. Law & order further nosedived with the rise in political violence & killing.”

Glimpses of ‘At Home’ reception hosted on Independence Day at Raj Bhavan.



CM and executive @MamataOfficial set bad precedent by not attending. Another painful instance of distancing from Constitution.



Law & order further nosedived with rise in political violence & killing. pic.twitter.com/ADwc4yUlma — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) August 16, 2020

Jagdeep Dhankhar accuses Mamata Banerjee of minority appeasement

This is not the first time that the Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the ruling dispensation in West Bengal. In an 11-page letter sent to the CM in April, the governor wrote that Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement of the minority community is most unfortunate which can’t be appreciated. He referred to the incident when Mamata Banerjee was asked about the role of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi in spreading the Wuhan Coronavirus, she had replied with “do not ask communal questions.” Jagdeep Dhankar wrote that a perpetrator can never position as a victim.