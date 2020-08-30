Sunday, August 30, 2020
23 year old Rahul lynched to death in West Delhi’s Nairana, accused Istihar, Mustaq Ahmed, Shiraj Ahmed and Anish arrested

Rahul was on his way to Gurgaon to find a job as he was unemployed. He is survived by his wife and two children. Apart from them, there are his parents and elder brother in the family.

23 year old Rahul lynched in West Delhi's Naraina
Representational Image (Credit: Indian Express)
A 23-year old Rahul, alias Dhancha, was lynched to death at Nairana in West Delhi on Friday on suspicion of phone theft. He was tied to a tree and brutally thrashed with sticks and iron rods as a consequence of which he lost his life. The accused have been identified as Istihar, Mustaq Ahmed, Shiraj Ahmed and Anish. They have been arrested.

The Police were informed by Shesh Kumar, a eyewitness to the murder. He said, “I woke up around 5.30 am and found my neighbours beating up a man. I was shocked… the man was being dragged to a nearby park. They were carrying sticks and one of them had an iron rod. I asked them to leave the man, but they told me he’s a thief and threatened me as well.”

“The police team found Rahul under a tree. He was already dead. There were multiple injuries on his body and some looked severe. A rope and a stole were also found near the body. We registered a murder case based on Kumar’s statement,” DCP (West) Deepal Purohit said. The victim is a resident of Jawahar Camp in Kirti Nagar. The accused are from Loha Mandi.

Rahul’s mother Guddi stated, “Since he had been caught before in cases of theft, locals and police target him. Last week, a group of men thrashed him because they thought he stole their wallets, but they were wrong. Rahul fractured his left hand. On Friday, he told us he wants to start a new life and will look for a job. He got married recently and wanted to help us. He left home after his friend called him. We didn’t know that he would be thrashed like this. Even if he did commit theft, the accused shouldn’t have beaten him like this.”

Rahul was on his way to Gurgaon to find a job as he was unemployed. He is survived by his wife and two children. Apart from them, there are his parents and elder brother in the family.

