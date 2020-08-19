In a viral video, women were seen grooving to the tunes of the ‘Nagin Nagin’ Bollywood song, amidst hooting and whistling noise coming from the audience, at the Independence day celebration event organised on August 15, by the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress in West Bengal’s Deganga, North 24 Pargana district. The stage where the women were gyrating displayed a huge banner of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and party MP Abhishek Banerjee’s image wishing the audience ‘Happy Independence Day’.

The event was organised by the local TMC committee in Sohai-Swetpur area of Deganga in North 24 Parganas district.

India Today journalist took to Twitter to share the viral video.

Independence Day celebration organised by local Trinamool Congress leaders in Deganga, North 24 Pargana district pic.twitter.com/e47m9vVxki — Indrajit Kolkata | ইন্দ্রজিৎ কলকাতা (@iindrojit) August 19, 2020

In the video, a local Trinamool leader says, “Sohai-Swetpur Trinamool Congress Committee has organised this event to celebrate 74th Independence Day. Our panchayat samity leader will be addressing us soon.” This was announced even as the women continued to do the ‘Nagin dance’ on stage.

TMC received severe criticisms after the video of the event went viral on social media. TMC District Spokesperson, Sunil Mukherjee, said: “Our CM has repeatedly asked party workers to not organise any such events during the pandemic. I have seen the video on WhatsApp. It is undoubtedly wrong.”

Similar events organised by Trinamool Congress in Kolkata

This is, however, not the first time such an event has been organised by the Trinamool Congress to celebrate Independence Day. In 2016, the Trinamool Congress trade union had drawn flak for organising a ‘vulgar’ dance programme during an Independence Day celebration in the Esplanade area in Kolkata, West Bengal.

In the video available on YouTube, the skimpily dressed woman dancer performs on a Bhojpuri song. And as she dances she is seen collecting money thrown at her by the audience.

This is not all, during the Republic day celebration the same year, the TMC workers and allegedly organised a similar program in Kolkata’s Dharamtala area.