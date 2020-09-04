The Delhi police have apprehended a doctor and his aides from Malviya Nagar area of South Delhi for allegedly forging Coronavirus test reports. According to reports, the gang has duped at least 75 people so far. After the arrest, DCP South said: “It was a nexus. Dr Kush Parashar confessed that he, his associate and helper collected samples, destroyed them without testing and issued forged reports of 4-5 reputed labs to the people.”

Doctor provided the Coronavirus test reports in PDF format

The doctor had fleeced more than 75 odd people by charging Rs 2400 for every test. To make it look real, this gang used an established pathology lab logo. The samples collected for testing the Coronavirus patients never reached any Covid-19 testing lab, instead were destroyed. The accused, Dr Kush B Parashar and his associate Amit Singh, then forged COVID test report of any renowned diagnostic centre or labs as desired by the patients and share it with the patient in PDF format. There was no specific criterion for deciding negative or positive. Just as per the symptoms of the patient, the reports were prepared.

“As the reports were prepared in PDF format on a computer and same were sent to patients on WhatsApp, so it was difficult to differentiate between the forged and the genuine report,” said Atul Thakur, DCP, South.

According to Delhi Police, the 34-year-old doctor admitted that he had forged the Coronavirus reports of many diagnostic centres such as CRL Diagnostics Lab, Modern Diagnostics & Research Centre, Dr P.Bhasin Pathlabs (P) Ltd. and Prognosis Laboratories.

Doctor who duped more than 75 people admitted to his crime

The racket unearthed when a man, running a business of providing nursing staff to patients, approached the Hauz Khas police on August 30, to file a complaint against Dr Kush Parashar and his associates. In the complaint, the businessman stated that he had approached Dr Kush Parashar for Coronavirus testing of his two nursing staff. The complainant later received a report on PDF format which he sent to the employer.

Seeing the mistake in name, his client contacted the Diagnostic Centre and asked for the new report with correction. The diagnostic centre informed that it could not provide the details because that particular patient had never visited the lab. This prompted the nurse agency owner to file a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, Hauz Khas police filed an FIR against Dr Kush Parashar, an MD physician with a degree from Russia and his associates and launched a manhunt. Police have now arrested and booked the accused and have started an investigation into the case. They are looking out for all those who were duped by this gang.