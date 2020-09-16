Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi Police chief responds to ex-IPS officer Julio Ribeiro, expresses disappointment at latter’s lack...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Police chief responds to ex-IPS officer Julio Ribeiro, expresses disappointment at latter’s lack of efforts to know facts in Delhi riots case

Ribeiro is a Padma Bhushan awardee. He had served as Mumbai police commissioner and director-general of Punjab and Gujarat and the Central Reserve Police Force during his tenure as an IPS officer.

OpIndia Staff
SN Shrivastava replied to Julio Ribeiro
SN Shrivastava replied to Julio Ribeiro's allegation of unfair investigation in Delhi Riots (Image: DNA | Business Standard)
5

SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has written a detailed reply to ex-IPS officer Julio Ribeiro clarifying his doubts about the North East Delhi Riots investigation. Shrivastava said in his response that there is no discrimination based on caste or religion, and the whole investigation is backed by documentary and scientific evidence.

Shrivastava acknowledged that he has received Ribeiro’s letter on 12th September, which later appeared in national dailies. He said, being commissioner of Police, Delhi, it is his duty to put things in the right perspective. The Delhi Police has not revealed many details of the investigation other than those that are in the charge sheets and status reports submitted in the court. Details of the cases that are still under investigation have not come to the public’s eyes yet.

While dismissing the allegation raised by Riberio, Shrivastava mentioned that when he talked to him on the phone, the ex-cop acknowledged that he does not have first-hand information about the cases. He further added that it was clear Ruberio did not contact any police officer from Delhi Police to understand the actual situation. Being an ex-police officer, he would agree that it is impossible to come to the right conclusion based on the limited information available in public.

More than 750 FIRs registered

Shrivastava said that Riberio has correctly mentioned there are 751 FIRs registered in the Delhi Riots. The large number of FIRs shows the intentions of fair dealing of Delhi Police are clear. He further said that though the investigations are not based on the caste or religion, to clear the doubts in everyone’s minds, the number of FIRs registered on complaints by minority communities [Muslims] are more than 410 while those of other community clocks to over 190. The remaining FIRs were based on Daily Diary entries.

Excerpt from the reply Delhi Police sent to ex-cop Julio Ribeiro
- Advertisement -

He emphasized on the fact that the arrestees are almost equally distributed among both communities. “It [police] has arrested 1,571 persons irrespective of their caste or religion. Almost all the accused persons arrested in heinous offenses have been remanded to judicial custody by courts of law and not admitted to bail. Charge sheets in many cases have been filed while the investigation is continuing in many others,” Shrivastava further added.

False narrative being pushed by several entities

Shrivastava pointed out in his letter that several entities, including IPS officers and people from civil society, are criticizing the riot probe and pushing a false narrative of biased investigation. He said, “Several entities who have their reasons to weave a web of deception and to push a false narrative of bias and insensitivity on the part of the police. It is best that the criminal justice system, with its inherent checks and balances, may be allowed work, lest lending one’s name inadvertently imparts a false aura of credibility and authenticity to these concocted and motivated stories. Also, anybody aggrieved with the investigation can always seek judicial remedies.”

Excerpt from the reply Delhi Police sent to ex-cop Julio Ribeiro

Ribeiro letter to Delhi Police

Without fully apprising himself about the actual status of the investigation of the North East Delhi Riots, ex-super cop Julio Ribeiro wrote to Delhi Police expressing his concerns calling the investigation miscarriage of justice in northeast Delhi. In an interview, he had claimed that he had not seen this kind of one-sided action by Police before.

He wrote, “I write to you with a heavy heart. As a true patriot and a former proud member of the Indian Police Service, I appeal to you to ensure a fair probe into the 753 FIRs registered against peaceful protesters who rightly apprehend injustices born from bias and hate against a minority community. The Delhi Police has taken action against peaceful protesters but deliberately failed to register cognizable offenses against those who made hate speeches which triggered the riots in Northeast Delhi. It troubles sane and apolitical persons, like me, why Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma have not been arraigned before the courts of law while deeply hurt Muslim women, peacefully protesting against discriminations based on religion, were lodged for months together in jail.”

Ribeiro is a Padma Bhushan awardee. He had served as Mumbai police commissioner and director-general of Punjab and Gujarat and the Central Reserve Police Force during his tenure as an IPS officer.

About anti-Hindu Delhi Riots

In February 2020, North East Delhi burnt due to anti-Hindu riots. During the investigation, Delhi Police have arrested ex-AAP MLA Tahir Hussain, who is allegedly the mastermind of the riots. The investigation in the cases registered in the pretext of the Delhi Riots is still on. You can check OpIndia’s report on how anti-Hindu Delhi Riots unfolded available in Kindle format here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjulio ribeiro, julio ribeiro delhi police, delhi police, delhi police letter
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi Police chief responds to ex-IPS officer Julio Ribeiro, expresses disappointment at latter’s lack of efforts to know facts in Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has written a detailed reply to ex-IPS officer Julio Ribeiro clarifying his doubts about the North East Delhi Riots investigation.
Read more
News Reports

All is still not well in Rajasthan Congress? MLA demands removal of ‘most corrupt’ minister

OpIndia Staff -
Apparently, during his earlier tenure as Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot had removed Pramod Jain Bhaya after cabinet reshuffle in November 2011.
Read more

NSA Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meeting in Russia after Pakistan’s shenanigans: Here is why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Secretary of NSC of Russia, Patrushev said that Pakistan's act will not affect his personal relationship with Ajit Doval .

A Hindu conservative argument against same sex marriages: Religious sanction, dictatorship of the minority, and where does it end?

Law K Bhattacharjee -
A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court recently demanding the recognition of same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act.

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi: The man who is convicted for war crimes against Hindus and pro-Bangladeshi supporters in 1971 war

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi is a war criminal convicted for presiding over murders, rapes and forced conversions of Hindus and pro-Bangladeshis during the 1971 war

Congress leaders including Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh extend support to Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite FIR blames Umar Khalid of hatching the conspiracy, Congress laments the arrest of the former JNU student

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name him Mohammad, says his son Rahul Bhatt, whom 26/11 conspirator David Headley wanted to recruit to ISI

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Bhatt had claimed that Mahesh never considered him like his son and wanted to name him ‘Mohammad.’
Read more
News Reports

The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

OpIndia Staff -
In ugly display of Brahmin hatred, the journalist went on to declare the Golden Retriever breed of dogs an upper caste.
Read more
News Reports

‘Jis thaali mein khaya, usi mein chhed kiya’: SP’s Jaya Bachchan attacks BJP’s Ravi Kishan over Bollywood drug abuse issue

OpIndia Staff -
Veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday attacked BJP MP Ravi Kishan for raising the drug abuse issue which is quite prevalent in Bollywood.
Read more
Entertainment

Would she say the same if Abhishek was found hanging one day?: Kangana Ranaut hits out on Jaya Bachchan on Bollywood drug abuse case

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday hit out on veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan for trying to water down the rampant drug abuse in the film industry.
Read more
Social Media

Nutella says they are ‘not halal’, Muslim fans try and convince themselves that they are not haram, just not halal certified

OpIndia Staff -
Nutella USA, while responding to a question on Twitter clarified that their product is not halal.
Read more
News Reports

‘Haramkhor means lazy’, Congress leader Arshi Khan says on television debate, claims PoK is part of Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader and reality show contestant Arshi Khan, who joined Congress ahead of 2019 general elections, in a television debate made outrageous claims that PoK, the part of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan, is part of Pakistan.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi Police chief responds to ex-IPS officer Julio Ribeiro, expresses disappointment at latter’s lack of efforts to know facts in Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has written a detailed reply to ex-IPS officer Julio Ribeiro clarifying his doubts about the North East Delhi Riots investigation.
Read more
News Reports

All is still not well in Rajasthan Congress? MLA demands removal of ‘most corrupt’ minister

OpIndia Staff -
Apparently, during his earlier tenure as Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot had removed Pramod Jain Bhaya after cabinet reshuffle in November 2011.
Read more
News Reports

Congress MLA who had threatened to burn BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur alive dies of Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Last year, Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi had openly threatened to burn Sadhvi Pragya alive if she sets foot in Madhya Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

Actress Kangana Ranaut seeks Rs 2 crore from BMC as compensation, slaps notice at the civic body

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut is in no mood to spare the Maharashtra Government who came down hard on her for speaking her mind.
Read more
News Reports

NSA Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meeting in Russia after Pakistan’s shenanigans: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Secretary of NSC of Russia, Patrushev said that Pakistan's act will not affect his personal relationship with Ajit Doval .
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Is India going under lockdown once again from September 25?

OpIndia Staff -
PIB has debunked rumours on social media about the reimposition of lockdown from September 25 in the wake of Coronavirus surge.
Read more
Cricket

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly shares pictures of his visit to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, blurs picture of Pakistani cricketers in background

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjah is the 1st of the 3 venues that Sourav Ganguly has visited and he is likely to visit Dubai and Abu Dhabi as well
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Madrassa to provide 3-month coaching for ‘minority’ candidates aspiring for police constabulary

OpIndia Staff -
A Madrassa in Maharashtra has decided to provide pre-recruitment training to 200 Muslim candidates who are aspiring for the post of the police constable.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court stays the telecast of Sudarshan TV’s ‘UPSC Jihad’ show, next hearing on September 17

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV, in its defence, had submitted that it is an investigative story and is important to national security as there is a lot of foreign funding involved.
Read more
News Reports

Vladimir Putin’s critic Alexei Navalny, who was ‘poisoned’, on road to recovery, shares a photo from hospital on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
Alexei Navalny had collapsed on a flight from Siberia on August 20. He was rushed to the Charité hospital in Berlin
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
452,259FollowersFollow
15,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com