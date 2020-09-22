Dia Mirza denies allegations of drug abuse, seeks legal action

Actress Dia Mirza today took to Twitter to condemn and refute allegations of drug abuse leveled against her. In a series of three tweets posted on Twitter, she said that she “strongly refuted” and “categorically” denied the “false” and “baseless” allegations levelled with mala fide intentions.

1) I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. – Continued — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 22, 2020

Calling the allegations “frivolous reporting”, she said that this was directly impacting her reputation and was causing damage to her career.

2) Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work. – Continued — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 22, 2020

The actress claimed that she never consumed any narcotic or contraband substances in her life. She added that she would go ahead with a legal action.

3) I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me.



Dia Mirza — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 22, 2020

Drug Abuse Reveals Names of Bollywood Biggies

Mirza’s name has come amidst the ongoing probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the alleged drug syndicate in the Bollywood linked with later actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death . The recent revelations in the investigation include the names of several top actors in the Bollywood including Deepika Padukone and her manager, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh. The NCB has already sent summons to some of the big names that have come up in the investigation.