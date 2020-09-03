Thursday, September 3, 2020
Updated:

Drugs not just an issue in Bollywood, now President Donald Trump accuses Sleepy Joe of being on ‘enhancements’, wants drug test

Donald Trump called for himself and the Democratic challenger Joe Biden to submit to drug tests before their first Presidential debate next month

OpIndia Staff
President Donald Trump (L) and Joe Biden (R)
42

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he will demand a “drug test” for himself and Democratic party presidential nominee Joe Biden before the first presidential debate.

Speaking in an interview, US President Donald Trump said he believes that Joe Biden was “on some kind of enhancements” and called for himself and the Democratic challenger Joe Biden to submit to drug tests before their first Presidential debate next month.

“We’re going to call for a drug test, by the way, because his best performance was against Bernie. It wasn’t that he was Winston Churchill because he wasn’t, but it was a normal, boring debate,” the US President said, based on the observations he had made after watching one of the previous debates of Joe Biden.

“It’s like athletes?” the anchor asked President Trump for more clarity on the issue. “No. No. I want to take one,” Trump said adding, “I’ll take one, he’ll take one. We should both take a drug test.”

Continuing his demand for a drug test, President Trump added, “You know, nothing amazing happened. And we are going to call for a drug test because there’s no way – you can’t do that.”

Read- ‘99% of stars use drugs’, Kangana Ranaut makes explosive revelations about drug abuse in Bollywood

Earlier in 2016, Donald Trump had made similar remarks during the presidential race, accusing the then-opponent Hillary Clinton of taking drugs. “I think we should take a drug test prior to the debate,” he said during a rally in New Hampshire ahead of 2016 US Presidential elections.

The first Presidential debate between the two candidates is scheduled for September 29 in Cleveland, followed by another round of debate on October 15 debate in Miami and last one on October 22 debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

