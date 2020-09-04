Akshay Kumar has announced the launch of an action game, FAU-G, voicing his support for the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative launched by Prime Minister Modi. The bollywood superstar announced that through Fearless And United-Guards (FAU-G), gamers will learn more about the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. 20 per cent of the net revenue would be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust, established for the welfare of Indian martyrs.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

Only recently, the Indian Government had banned the popular online multiplayer game PUBG claiming that it was prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country and posed a threat to the defence, security and public order of India. Along with PUBG, 117 other Chinese apps were also banned.

FAU-G has been developed by nCore Games, a mobile games and interactive entertainment company based out of Bengaluru as per its profile on Linked.in. It further states, “We primarily develop multi-player games with immersive storylines that have a strong connect with Indian ethos. We also bring to India and publish games from top global studios for the Indian market.”