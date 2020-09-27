Known for his charisma and straightforwardness, former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away at 82 on 27th September 2020. He was hospitalised in Army Hospital since 2014 after he fell in his bathroom and suffered a head injury.

Several leaders, including PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and others, posted messages remembering the leader.

Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020

Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2020

A close confidante of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Singh played an important role in strengthening BJP’s position in Rajasthan. Singh served as External Affairs Minister and Defence minister during the Vajpayee-led NDA government. He is often remembered for his role in handling relationships with the United States after the 1998 nuclear tests.