As the tension between India and China over dominance on territories along the LAC in Ladakh continues, India has now occupied new regions on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso lake. According to reports, India has occupied heights overlooking the finger 4 on the north bank of Pangong Tso.

Indian Army has occupied heights overlooking the Chinese Army positions at Finger 4 along the Pangong Tso lake. These operations were carried out along with the preemptive actions to occupy heights near the Southern bank of Pangong Tso lake around August end: Sources pic.twitter.com/RWLhGPZP1s — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

This is part of the multiple ‘readjustments’ that Indian forces have carried out along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, strengthening Indian positions against the Chinese military. Indian Army now has tactical advantage on the both north and south banks of the lake.

Multiple 'readjustments' in last 48 hrs by 🇮🇳Army at LAC. Fresh 'readjustments' + strengthening of Aug 29-30 'readjustments' in Pangong north bank & Sub-Sector Chushul (south bank). Using the word 'readjustments' because that's the word the Army has used. #IndiaChinaFaceOff — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 10, 2020

With newly occupied heights on the north bank, Indian armed forced can overlook the Chinese positions on the ridges of the finger 4 area. China has been strengthening its position near the finger 4 over the last few weeks. Although China still maintains control over the main ridgeline of the finger 4, Indian army has taken positions over nearby heights, increasing pressure on Chinese side.

In the past few weeks, India had also occupied crucial heights on the south bank, consolidating its position. On the intervening night between the 29th and 30th of August, the Chinese PLA “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo” but the Indian Armed Forces personnel thwarted their nefarious intentions by pre-empting their movements on the Southern Bank of the Pangong Tso lake and strengthened their positions to stop the unilateral Chinese expansionism. After that, Indian forces had moved to occupy heights along the LAC, taking a dominant position on the south bank.

There are eight ridgelines on the north bank of Pangong Tso, known as fingers. India claims that the LAC passes through finger 8, but China disagrees, and claims the area upto finger 4. India has a camp located to the west of finger 4.

With the escalation on both the banks of the lake over the last few weeks, Indian Army has consolidated its forces and defences. The Chinese troops have made multiple attempts to dislodge Indian troops from the mountain heights, which have been foiled by Indian forces. According to army sources, a status of “highest alert” have been maintained in the area, as the situation on the ground remains extremely fragile.

According to reports, China has deployed close to 50,000 personnel in the area, a number matched by the Indian side. While the current focus is at Pangong Tso, the situation remains tense at other conflict points along the LAC too.

The current deadlock between the two neighbouring countries continues despite several rounds talks between the two sides at various levels. China has been repeatedly trying to occupy Indian areas, resulting in conflicts.