Saturday, September 12, 2020
Home News Reports 'Will be denied heaven if he worships other gods': Islamic preacher Mujahid Balussery calls...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Will be denied heaven if he worships other gods’: Islamic preacher Mujahid Balussery calls for turning Kerala into Islamic Caliphate in 10 years

“If you donate money to a Hindu temple or festival, you’re encouraging shirk, which is the gravest sin. You wouldn’t donate money to a brothel or a pub,” the preacher had said in a video that surfaced in 2017 and which had triggered angry reactions from Hindus.

OpIndia Staff
Islamic hate speech peddler Mujahid Balussery made a clarion call to Muslims for turning the state of Kerala into an Islamic state in the next 10 years
Mujahid Balussery(Source: Janayugom Online)
14

Controversial hate speech peddler Mujahid Balussery has once again come under the scanner for making a clarion call for turning the southern Indian state of Kerala into an Islamic state in the next 10 years.

In one of his provocative videos that have gone viral on the Internet, Balussery was allegedly heard calling out “Mujahid”(Arabic term for Jihadis) to turn Kerala into a caliphate. He had said in the video of sending all the Muslims of Kerala to Mujahid mosques just on Fridays to turn Kerala into an Islamic State in 10 years.

He further adds, “We have a duty to perform here. If we close down some of the other Muslim religious branches in Kerala and bring them under Mujahids, we can turn Kerala into Islamic State within 10 years. A man can be morally perfect in every way but will be denied heaven if he worships other gods. Because saying ‘Guruvayurappa save me’ is shirk and is a bigger sin than adultery, homosexuality or lending money for interest and the person will go to hell.”

Mujahid Balussery had earlier compared Hindu temples and festivals to brothels

Christian and Hindu minorities in the state have raised alarms over the increasingly provocative statements made by Islamic preachers in Kerala. Earlier too, the controversial leader had made disparaging remarks against Hinduism and Hindu festivals and made an abominable comparison of Hindu temples with brothels.

- Advertisement -

“If you donate money to a Hindu temple or festival, you’re encouraging shirk, which is the gravest sin. You wouldn’t donate money to a brothel or a pub,” the preacher had said in a video that surfaced in 2017 and which had triggered angry reactions from Hindus.

A case was filed against the Islamic preacher for his despicable remarks against the Hindu festivals and temples. However, while deposing in the court, Balussery defended his remarks, claiming it was his duty as an Islamic preacher to inform his followers about things which are allowed and forbidden in Islam. Eventually, he managed to secure conditional bail, which included submission of his passport and assurance of not repeating such offences in future.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Will be denied heaven if he worships other gods’: Islamic preacher Mujahid Balussery calls for turning Kerala into Islamic Caliphate in 10 years

OpIndia Staff -
Mujahid Balussery has once again come under the scanner for making a clarion call for turning the Kerala into an Islamic state
Read more
News Reports

‘Kafir Kafir Shia Kafir’: Sunni extremists of Sipah Sahaba lead anti-Shia ‘protests’ in Karachi, pelt stones

OpIndia Staff -
In a video, Sunni extremists associated with Sipah Sahaba can be seen pelting stones at an Imambargah during their demonstrations in Karachi against Shias
Read more

Watch: Rajdeep ‘Vulture’ Sardesai reminded on his own channel of a time when he said terror attack against Parliament was a ‘great day’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Recalling the tragic Parliament Attacks of 2001, Rajdeep Sardesai stated, "It was a great day. We are like vultures. We feed on these moments.”

Embarrassment for Shiv Sena as Bombay HC says it has no right to ask Cable operators to ban Republic TV: Here are the details

Media OpIndia Staff -
In a massive embarrassment to Shiv Sena, the Bombay High Court on Friday observed that party's affiliate Shiv Cable Sena was not a 'statutory body' to interfere or supersede Republic TV's contract with its cable network operators.

Journalist Bilal Farooqi arrested, put behind bars for speaking against Pakistan Army: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani journalist with the Express Tribune named Bilal Farooqi was arrested by the Defence police from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood area in Karachi.

On a day Chinese mouthpiece editor taunts Indian Army over food, Rahul Gandhi questions why different food is served to jawans and officers

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Global Times seems to be sharing an unfaltering understanding with the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more
News Reports

Navy veteran brutally attacked by Shiv Sena goons for satirical WhatsApp forward mocking Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
A veteran of the Indian Navy was attacked by Shiv Sena goons in Maharashtra on Friday for sharing a cartoon on WhatsApp.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
Entertainment

Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix’s paedophile movie ‘Cuties’

K Bhattacharjee -
Netflix's Cuties has been slammed by people across the board for the sexualisation of children but the media has continued to defend it.
Read more
Social Media

BJP’s Nilesh Rane targets Aaditya Thackeray over alleged Instagram image from Cambodia street known for narcotics and underage prostitution

OpIndia Staff -
Nilesh Rane had shared some screenshots claiming that Aaditya Thackeray had posted an image from Pub street in Cambodia in his alleged private Instagram account.
Read more
Politics

I enjoyed this cartoon of a veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief ‘CM’: BJP MP shares the Uddhav Thackeray cartoon

OpIndia Staff -
Sharing the 'offensive' cartoon, the BJP MP said he enjoyed the cartoon of a "woman-bullying, veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief" Uddhav Thackeray.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Will be denied heaven if he worships other gods’: Islamic preacher Mujahid Balussery calls for turning Kerala into Islamic Caliphate in 10 years

OpIndia Staff -
Mujahid Balussery has once again come under the scanner for making a clarion call for turning the Kerala into an Islamic state
Read more
News Reports

China hands over 5 Indian nationals who had gone missing from Arunachal Pradesh, were hunters and not Indian Army personnel

OpIndia Staff -
After days of speculation, the Indian Army said that the Chinese PLA has handed over all the 5 individuals to them.
Read more
News Reports

‘Kafir Kafir Shia Kafir’: Sunni extremists of Sipah Sahaba lead anti-Shia ‘protests’ in Karachi, pelt stones

OpIndia Staff -
In a video, Sunni extremists associated with Sipah Sahaba can be seen pelting stones at an Imambargah during their demonstrations in Karachi against Shias
Read more
News Reports

Islamic terror group Al-Qaeda threatens Charlie Hebdo with a ‘2015 like massacre’ for deciding to republish Prophet Mohammad cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
The announcement of reprinting the cartoons by Charlie Hebdo has triggered Islamists from several countries
Read more
News Reports

China secretly administers experimental Coronavirus vaccine to 100,000 people

OpIndia Staff -
Three coronavirus vaccine prepared by China are currently undergoing Phase 3 trials to determine their efficacy in warding off COVID-19, the disease caused by Wuhan coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh: Idols of Hindu deities in a Kali Mandir vandalised in Gazipur

OpIndia Staff -
Four idols of a Kali Mandir in Bangladesh were beheaded by unknown miscreants on Friday
Read more
News Reports

You have to live in Mumbai to understand the tyranny of this govt: Vivek Agnihotri narrates how he was hounded for writing against the...

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, in a thread of Tweets, narrates how he too was hounded by the Uddhav Thackeray led-Maha Govt
Read more
News Reports

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet consumed drugs, Karan Johar’s party under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
In her statement to NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Media

Watch: Rajdeep ‘Vulture’ Sardesai reminded on his own channel of a time when he said terror attack against Parliament was a ‘great day’

OpIndia Staff -
Recalling the tragic Parliament Attacks of 2001, Rajdeep Sardesai stated, "It was a great day. We are like vultures. We feed on these moments.”
Read more
Media

Embarrassment for Shiv Sena as Bombay HC says it has no right to ask Cable operators to ban Republic TV: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
In a massive embarrassment to Shiv Sena, the Bombay High Court on Friday observed that party's affiliate Shiv Cable Sena was not a 'statutory body' to interfere or supersede Republic TV's contract with its cable network operators.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
450,111FollowersFollow
13,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com