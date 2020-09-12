‘Will be denied heaven if he worships other gods’: Islamic preacher Mujahid Balussery calls for turning Kerala into Islamic Caliphate in 10 years

Controversial hate speech peddler Mujahid Balussery has once again come under the scanner for making a clarion call for turning the southern Indian state of Kerala into an Islamic state in the next 10 years.

In one of his provocative videos that have gone viral on the Internet, Balussery was allegedly heard calling out “Mujahid”(Arabic term for Jihadis) to turn Kerala into a caliphate. He had said in the video of sending all the Muslims of Kerala to Mujahid mosques just on Fridays to turn Kerala into an Islamic State in 10 years.

#Breaking | TIMES NOW MEGA EXCLUSIVE.

Kerala edgy over conversion call. Hate preacher Mujahid Balussery allegedly calls for 'caliphate' & incites on video.

Lens falls on Kerala's 'Zakir Naik' as Church, Hindu groups raise alarm.



Details by Madhavdas G. | #KeralaConversionCall pic.twitter.com/M4IlraqDuf — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 11, 2020

He further adds, “We have a duty to perform here. If we close down some of the other Muslim religious branches in Kerala and bring them under Mujahids, we can turn Kerala into Islamic State within 10 years. A man can be morally perfect in every way but will be denied heaven if he worships other gods. Because saying ‘Guruvayurappa save me’ is shirk and is a bigger sin than adultery, homosexuality or lending money for interest and the person will go to hell.”

Mujahid Balussery had earlier compared Hindu temples and festivals to brothels

Christian and Hindu minorities in the state have raised alarms over the increasingly provocative statements made by Islamic preachers in Kerala. Earlier too, the controversial leader had made disparaging remarks against Hinduism and Hindu festivals and made an abominable comparison of Hindu temples with brothels.

“If you donate money to a Hindu temple or festival, you’re encouraging shirk, which is the gravest sin. You wouldn’t donate money to a brothel or a pub,” the preacher had said in a video that surfaced in 2017 and which had triggered angry reactions from Hindus.

A case was filed against the Islamic preacher for his despicable remarks against the Hindu festivals and temples. However, while deposing in the court, Balussery defended his remarks, claiming it was his duty as an Islamic preacher to inform his followers about things which are allowed and forbidden in Islam. Eventually, he managed to secure conditional bail, which included submission of his passport and assurance of not repeating such offences in future.