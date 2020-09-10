Thursday, September 10, 2020
Home Fact-Check Social Media Fact-Check Pro-Congress, AAP trolls spread fake news that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for BJP in...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews ReportsSocial MediaFact-Check
Updated:

Pro-Congress, AAP trolls spread fake news that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for BJP in Bihar elections

Multiple social media handles shared a screenshot with ABP News logo which claimed that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for the BJP in upcoming state assembly elections.

OpIndia Staff
AAP and Congress supporters spread fake news regarding Kangana Ranaut
4

As Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government face-off intensifies, pro-Congress social media users and Aam Aadmi Party supporters have taken upon themselves to share fake news that she will be campaigning for the BJP in upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

The tweet is shared by one social media handle Neetu Trivedi.

Screenshot of tweet attributing quote to Kangana

Many other pro-Congress and anti-BJP social media accounts too shared the above same screenshot.

These tweets were further propagated by other Congress and Aam Aadmi Party sympathisers like Bollywood actor Mona Ambegaonkar and lawyer Dushyant Arora.

- Advertisement -

As one can see, in the above screenshot, the logo of ABP news appears along with the text where it appears like a quote is attributed to Kangana Ranaut that she will campaign for BJP in Bihar elections. However, there are a few discrepancies. To begin with, there is no such screenshot or news clip run by ABP News in past 24 hours. Further, there is a semi-colon before hyphen, thereby suggesting a typo. Next, there are no other reports of the above claims except for this one viral screenshot being shared by fake news peddlers and propagandists.

Further, only last week, Kangana has tweeted that she has never been close to the BJP.

She has also clarified multiple times that she is not associated with any political party and that her support to PM Modi is irrespective.

Meanwhile, OpIndia has reached out to Kangana for an official statement. We shall update the report once we hear back from her.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskangana ranaut, kangana ranaut bjp, kangana ranaut campaign bjp bihar elections
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media Fact-Check

Pro-Congress, AAP trolls spread fake news that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for BJP in Bihar elections

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple social media handles shared a screenshot with ABP News logo which claimed that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for the BJP in upcoming state assembly elections.
Read more
News Reports

Kejriwal breaks yet another promise: 17 Delhi Police cops lost their lives in coronavirus duty, no compensation received as promised

OpIndia Staff -
In April this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs 1 crore compensation to those coronavirus warriors who lost their lives in line of duty while fighting COVID-19.
Read more

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal fact-checks Subramanian Swamy on JEE aspirants issue

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on Wednesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Twitter had claimed that only 8 lakh out of the 18 lakh who had downloaded the JEE admit card actually appeared for the exam.

#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag trends on Twitter. Read why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag was trending on Twitter from Wednesday night through Thursday morning when it became one of the top trends.

US State Dept releases detailed account of abuses perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims by Chinese Communist Party

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The web page accounts the targeted campaign unleashed by the Communist Party of China against Uyghur women, men, and children, and members of other Turkic Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, China.

Congress trolls circulate document claiming Kangana Ranaut was issued demolition notice in 2018, Kangana says it’s related to different property and Sharad Pawar answerable...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut said that document circulated by Congress trolls is related to her residential flat and the building belongs to Sharad Pawar

Recently Popular

News Reports

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.
Read more
Media

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more
Entertainment

We will stand by you to ‘smash the patriarchy’, only if u hate Modi: Bollywood ‘liberals’ and their glaring hypocrisy

Nirwa Mehta -
Bollywood 'liberals' will do themselves a favour if they just own up and accept that they're just as hypocritical as the ones they seem to be opposing.
Read more

Latest News

Social Media Fact-Check

Pro-Congress, AAP trolls spread fake news that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for BJP in Bihar elections

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple social media handles shared a screenshot with ABP News logo which claimed that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for the BJP in upcoming state assembly elections.
Read more
News Reports

Retired SC judge Markandey Katju to depose in favour of Nirav Modi in UK court, says he is being made a ‘scapegoat’ by BJP...

OpIndia Staff -
Katju has stated that the Indian judiciary is subservient to the BJP government and the government wants to make Nirav Modi a 'scapegoat' to hide their own failures.
Read more
News Reports

Kejriwal breaks yet another promise: 17 Delhi Police cops lost their lives in coronavirus duty, no compensation received as promised

OpIndia Staff -
In April this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs 1 crore compensation to those coronavirus warriors who lost their lives in line of duty while fighting COVID-19.
Read more
News Reports

Media reports of villages in Arunachal Pradesh near China border being vacated are false, says Defence Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
Some media portals had claimed that people living in villages near the Tibet border in Arunachal's Tawang area have been fleeing amidst the LAC tension with China.
Read more
News Reports

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal fact-checks Subramanian Swamy on JEE aspirants issue

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on Wednesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Twitter had claimed that only 8 lakh out of the 18 lakh who had downloaded the JEE admit card actually appeared for the exam.
Read more
News Reports

#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag trends on Twitter. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag was trending on Twitter from Wednesday night through Thursday morning when it became one of the top trends.
Read more
Crime

Mumbai: 12th pass Alfaz Jamani arrested for stalking, blackmailing and child pornography using Instagram photos of minor girls

OpIndia Staff -
20-year-old Alfaz Jamani arrested by Mumbai Police cyber cell for child pornography and blackmail of minor girls through their Instagram accounts.
Read more
News Reports

US State Dept releases detailed account of abuses perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims by Chinese Communist Party

OpIndia Staff -
The web page accounts the targeted campaign unleashed by the Communist Party of China against Uyghur women, men, and children, and members of other Turkic Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, China.
Read more
News Reports

Congress trolls circulate document claiming Kangana Ranaut was issued demolition notice in 2018, Kangana says it’s related to different property and Sharad Pawar answerable...

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut said that document circulated by Congress trolls is related to her residential flat and the building belongs to Sharad Pawar
Read more
News Reports

Indian Railways busts racket that was gaming the tatkal ticket system for Coronavirus special trains, makes over 900 arrests

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Railway busted a sophisticated ring of touts who used 'Real Mango' software to illegally book tatkal ticket for trains
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
448,135FollowersFollow
320,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com