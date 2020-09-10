Pro-Congress, AAP trolls spread fake news that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for BJP in Bihar elections

As Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government face-off intensifies, pro-Congress social media users and Aam Aadmi Party supporters have taken upon themselves to share fake news that she will be campaigning for the BJP in upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

The tweet is shared by one social media handle Neetu Trivedi.

Screenshot of tweet attributing quote to Kangana

Many other pro-Congress and anti-BJP social media accounts too shared the above same screenshot.





These tweets were further propagated by other Congress and Aam Aadmi Party sympathisers like Bollywood actor Mona Ambegaonkar and lawyer Dushyant Arora.





As one can see, in the above screenshot, the logo of ABP news appears along with the text where it appears like a quote is attributed to Kangana Ranaut that she will campaign for BJP in Bihar elections. However, there are a few discrepancies. To begin with, there is no such screenshot or news clip run by ABP News in past 24 hours. Further, there is a semi-colon before hyphen, thereby suggesting a typo. Next, there are no other reports of the above claims except for this one viral screenshot being shared by fake news peddlers and propagandists.

Further, only last week, Kangana has tweeted that she has never been close to the BJP.

BJP distanced itself from me ? Really ⁦@MumbaiMirror⁩ ? When was ⁦⁦@BJP4India⁩ close to me in the first place? Am I a minister or a politician? I have never spoken to anyone ever in BJP, stop with these conspiracy theories #ShameOnMahaGovt https://t.co/3aA17cyG1L — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

From Congress, fortunately after Manikarnika even BJP offered me a ticket, I am obsessed with my work as an artist and never thought about politics so all the trolling that I get for supporting who I want to support as independent thinker need to stop 🙂🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

BJP stooge ha ha , I have denied BJP ticket twice, I am Kangana Ranaut my popularity and yearly income is far more than many successful Ministers and politicians, why not sometimes use your intellect Madam intellectual 🙂… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

She has also clarified multiple times that she is not associated with any political party and that her support to PM Modi is irrespective.

Meanwhile, OpIndia has reached out to Kangana for an official statement. We shall update the report once we hear back from her.