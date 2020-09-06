Sunday, September 6, 2020
Home News Reports A month after Air India pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost his life in Kozhikode plane...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

A month after Air India pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash, his wife gave birth to a baby boy

On 7th August, AIE Boeing 737 was returning from Dubai as a part of the Vande Bharat initiative. There were 190 people on board. Pilot Deepak Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar perished in the crash.

OpIndia Staff
Deceased co-pilot's wife gave birth to baby boy
Late co-pilot Akhilesh's wife gave birth to baby boy (Image: India Today)
233

Air India pilot Akhilesh Kumar’s family is still trying to come out of the shock of his untimely demise when an Express aircraft skid off the runway at Calicut airport in Kozhikode, Kerala, on 7th August. However, a ray of hope has arrived in their lives as his wife gave birth to a baby boy in Mathura. According to a report in India Today, his wife Megha gave birth to a healthy baby boy weighing 2.75 KG at around 3:16 PM. She will be discharged from the hospital in a few days.

Megha was under constant observation after the crash. For the next two days, both mother and child will stay under strict observation and care, keeping Covid-19 protocols in mind to save them from infection. Niira Radia, former lobbyist and chairperson of Nayati Healthcare said that they follow the most rigorous Covid-19 protocols to ensure the patients’ and caregivers’ safety.

Kozhikode crash

On 7th August, AIE Boeing 737 was returning from Dubai as a part of the Vande Bharat initiative. There were 190 people on board. The flight skidded off the runway at Kozhikode international airport. A total of 20 people, including the pilot Deepak Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar, lost their lives in the crash. A 50-member team of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskozhikode plane crash, deepak sathe air india pilot, akhilesh kumar air india pilot wife,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

A month after Air India pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash, his wife gave birth to a baby boy

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash gave birth to baby boy.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra in a mess as state records highest ever coronavirus cases contributing almost 25% to total new cases

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra has now reported a record number of coronavirus cases for four consecutive days. The state now contributes almost 25 percent to total fresh coronavirus cases in the country.
Read more

Tipu Sultan: a freedom fighter or Islamic bigot?

Culture and History Nivan Sadh -
Tipu Sultan is often credited in our history textbooks as a ‘secular’ ruler of Mysore who fought against the British in the late 1700s. While the latter part of the sentence does hold merit, the former is nothing but blatant propaganda

Man tied to a tree and beaten up on suspicion of theft, Congress leader gives it a communal spin: Here are the facts

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami spreads fake news that a man beaten on suspicion of being thief was beaten for being Muslim

How an old Soviet joke explains Bollywood’s stance on free speech

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
While Maharashtra may be No. 1 in COVID cases, with a test positive rate around 20%, here is the No. 1 priority of the state government. How dare someone disrespect Mumbai Police?

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

Media OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde had heckled journalist Mahesh Hegde too: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, Kavitha Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at Mangaluru airport.
Read more
Media

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Read more
News Reports

‘This time, jail experience was horrible’: How Rajdeep tried to paint accused Dr Kafeel Khan as an innocent victim

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has such a large population to look after he is after a mere doctor like him.
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Archbishop, who criticised CAA, now accused of a multi-million dollar scam: Read the full details

Dibakar Dutta -
Former Karnataka High Court Judge Michael F Saldanha had accused Peter Machado and Bishop of Mysuru, K A William, of 'criminally misappropriating' ₹49.5 crores collected for Coorg Disaster Relief work in 2018.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Salman Khan fan MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actor wife Priyadarshini

OpIndia Staff -
Anubhav Mohanty, BJD MP from Kendrapara, who bloats his fandom for Salman Khan, has been slapped with domestic violence case by his Ollywood actor wife Barsha Priyadarshini in the SDJM court in Cuttak.
Read more
News Reports

A month after Air India pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash, his wife gave birth to a baby boy

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash gave birth to baby boy.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra in a mess as state records highest ever coronavirus cases contributing almost 25% to total new cases

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra has now reported a record number of coronavirus cases for four consecutive days. The state now contributes almost 25 percent to total fresh coronavirus cases in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Producer Guild of India issues open letter, says Sushant’s death being used as a ‘tool’ to defame the film industry

OpIndia Staff -
The Producer Guild of India said that the slandering must stop as it is painting the film industry as a terrible place
Read more
News Reports

Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times uses Congress rants to target India’s moves in Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state-affiliated mouthpiece Global Times claims that Modi government is facing a severe pressure from the Congress party
Read more
Politics

Congress ties up with AIUDF for 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, rift within party grows, BJP calls it ‘conspiracy’ to harm the state

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party is set for an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the Assembly Elections in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Railway recruitment examinations for 3 categories to be conducted from December 15

OpIndia Staff -
The decision to conduct Railway Recruitment exams has been taken considering the successful conduct of the NEET-JEE examinations
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut goes on a misogynistic tirade against actress Kangana Ranaut, calls her ‘haramkhor’

OpIndia Staff -
After threatening Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut abuses her, lies that she disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh High Court grants bail to rape accused to marry the victim

OpIndia Staff -
An accused in a rape case was granted two-months bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court to marry his victim
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
445,388FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com