Air India pilot Akhilesh Kumar’s family is still trying to come out of the shock of his untimely demise when an Express aircraft skid off the runway at Calicut airport in Kozhikode, Kerala, on 7th August. However, a ray of hope has arrived in their lives as his wife gave birth to a baby boy in Mathura. According to a report in India Today, his wife Megha gave birth to a healthy baby boy weighing 2.75 KG at around 3:16 PM. She will be discharged from the hospital in a few days.

Megha was under constant observation after the crash. For the next two days, both mother and child will stay under strict observation and care, keeping Covid-19 protocols in mind to save them from infection. Niira Radia, former lobbyist and chairperson of Nayati Healthcare said that they follow the most rigorous Covid-19 protocols to ensure the patients’ and caregivers’ safety.

Kozhikode crash

On 7th August, AIE Boeing 737 was returning from Dubai as a part of the Vande Bharat initiative. There were 190 people on board. The flight skidded off the runway at Kozhikode international airport. A total of 20 people, including the pilot Deepak Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar, lost their lives in the crash. A 50-member team of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.