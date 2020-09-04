Saturday, September 5, 2020
Home Opinions Propaganda 101 - Lessons in propaganda from the Liberal playbook
Opinions
Updated:

Propaganda 101 – Lessons in propaganda from the Liberal playbook

For the uninitiated, propaganda is hard to recognize. Seemingly benign, it successfully camouflages itself as a piece of scholarly work or a lofty opinion or simply as a sample of (that very popular and fiercely protected specimen called) free speech, but then quietly goes about mischievously trying to influence the gullible public undetected.

Geetha G
Propaganda
Image Credit: Daily Times
15

Sometimes, when you come across a news item, an opinion piece or a simple tweet, does your jaw drop or eyeballs pop out of their sockets or are you are left shaking your head in disbelief? Does the farfetchedness and the sheer audacity of what is being peddled with the utmost confidence and pompousness, without an iota of self-doubt or remorse on the writer’s part leave you befuddled?

Fret not, like many of us, you may just have been hit by a propaganda item, from the liberal stable. Dictionary defines propaganda as “information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote a political cause or point of view”. For the uninitiated, propaganda is hard to recognize. Seemingly benign, it successfully camouflages itself as a piece of scholarly work or a lofty opinion or simply as a sample of (that very popular and fiercely protected specimen called) free speech, but then quietly goes about mischievously trying to influence the gullible public undetected.

But, once you attune your antenna to detect propaganda, it is very easy to spot it. Despite all efforts to hide, the wolf begins to shimmer through the sheep’s clothing. However, this article is not about how to detect and thwart propaganda. In fact, far from it! We in India have had some expert propagandists live and bless us for many years now. Very early on, perceiving propaganda as potent tool to sway public opinion, they embraced the art-form and perfected it over time.

The group I am referring to, is of course, the great Indian secular brigade, and I think there is lot to learn from them. A bit of history may set the context. It all started with the master propagandists, the British. With all the tools at their disposal, both men (eg. Thomas Babington Macaulay) and material (eg. AIT – Aryan Invasion Theory) they spread their wisdom to the unwashed Indian masses in an attempt to make them loathe their past, culture and their very existence.

- Advertisement -

While the majority fortunately rejected their attempts, Brits do seem to have taught a few of their brown subjects, especially the liberal elite that would go on to occupy influential positions in media, academia and government after independence, quite a few tricks of the trade. And then like Arjuna exceeding Drona in archery, eventually the students exceeded the masters themselves.

And produced an India, with the unique distinction of being the only country in the world in whose history books invading marauders were exalted and worshipped as benevolent rulers, while the true history of the land lay dismissed as mythology and bunkum. While I do admit that some practitioners of this art are currently undergoing existential crisis and losing touch, the art itself is very much alive and kicking.

With so much talent all around us, there cannot be a better thing to do than observe and learn. So, here is a carefully gleaned set of lessons, a masterclass of sorts in the art of propaganda straight from the liberal playbook.

Lesson #1: Never allow minor inconveniences, like facts, come in the way of a good story

Exhibit 1: India’s “non-scientific COVID mismanagement” story

It is true that COVID caught all nations by surprise, including India. But ever since the COVID outbreak started, Indian liberals with a section of foreign intellectuals had waited with extra eagerness and bated breath for the pandemic to wreck the country and for people to start dropping dead like flies.

Although their hopes were dashed (despite rising numbers, India continues to do very well in terms of both fatality and recovery rates) a glimmer of hope came in late July when due to sheer population size, the inevitable happened and India occupied one of the top 5 spots purely going by infection numbers.

It didn’t take long for the liberal media to rub their hands in glee, seize the moment and lump us with other “right-wing” countries like US and Brazil (whose leaders had openly called Corona a hoax) and attribute it to “anti-science” policy of the Modi government. Never mind that right from the start of the fight against COVID, Indian government had let medical professionals lead the show and had let the world know as much.

Exhibit 2: The Kashmir or the CAA story

Scrapping of Article 370 in 2019 was a long overdue, rational action to bring the state into mainstream and remove the blatant discriminatory laws that had existed – against Dalits, non-Sunnis and women. So was an act like CAA that was simply meant to help persecuted, fleeing religious minorities from neighboring Islamic countries.

Any reasonable individual could see that. But no such compunctions for the liberals when they opposed these humanitarian (and completely lawful) acts tooth and nail – most times blindly, wilfully, and irrationally, often riding a pile of lies and dramatizing their pronouncements to carry on their propaganda.

It didn’t matter to them that their sophisticated lies literally set the country on fire ultimately culminating in the bloody 2020 Delhi riots. Now why should facts be ignored? Because facts tend to be a dampener when you decide to sell your story. So do your best to avoid them at all costs.

Lesson #2: Render intellectual heft to your story by using irrelevant references from outside India

I guess that’s what educates my wish for India this Independence day. I just want silence. This noise, this headsplitting, ear-bleeding barrage of hate and falsehoods and acid, needs to stop. Pablo Neruda’s Keeping Quiet comes
to mind. Maybe, that’s what we all need. A moment of silence. A moment to pause and ask ourselves what we have
come to. A moment to allow ourselves to heal.

Poignant lines from Harnidh Kaur’s 2018 article in thePrint. Of course, in reference to the abyss India had started descending into ever since it voted a non-intellectual government in 2014.

Or sample this:

Tweet by Sajjan Singh Thakur sharin g Sagarika Ghose’s article

What is the use of poring over all those South American and Russian novels and poetry if you cannot use them to randomly to prove your point? But one has to be mindful here. A communist poet or author from Russia or South America is Kosher (or should I say Halal). But horror of horror if you were to quote a Kalidasa or a Thiruvalluvar (not that their work would offer much scope for propaganda).

That would be tantamount to declaring yourself a rustic, rooted Indian – a strict no-no, of course. The only exception among Indians is Mahatma Gandhi or Chacha Nehru, who are allowed to be quoted. Quoting them, in fact, would lend a certain gravitas to your story and grant it some much needed secular creds.

Tweet by Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana

But when in the mood to be caustic, move away from South American intellectuals and Gandhi, to talk of that perennial favorite, North Korea to compare India with.

Tweet by Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra
Tweet by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

Because secular governments as in West Bengal or Maharashtra that send the police after you for questioning their secular leaders, still are within Indian boundaries, you perhaps can get away with this comparison.

Lesson #3: It is always the fault of those, on whose side you are not

Democracy is a favorite weapon. As long as of course it aids your propaganda. The moment it stops doing that, it becomes just another tool in the hands of the undeserving. (So decidedly while fascists sometimes do get bored with tampering EVMs and lose a few elections for a change, do not get misled by that. They are probably busy plotting their next move)

The tweet was retweeted widely

So, when you lose, it is invariably because most people are fools…

Tweet by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Or immoral and evil

Tweet by propagandist Rana Ayyub

Or are simply helpless due to lack of options… (from Shekhar Gupta’s piece post Aug 5 Bhoomi Pujan)

From article by Shekhar Gupta

But don’t ever remotely consider the possibility of you having been ignorant, oblivious or plain stupid to notice obvious signs of loss. That possibility simply doesn’t arise.

Lesson #4: Every occasion, even a calamity, is an opportunity to propagate your story

Tweet by Shashi Tharoor
Tweet by Sagarika Ghose

Don’t forget to repeatedly hammer in your point, no matter what the situation is. Even better when efforts from your fellow ideologues are synchronised with yours. Coordinated reiterations will naturally amplify the effect. Called repetition technique this has been long proven as a successful method in advertising. This can be adopted and followed, quite “liberally” during propaganda.

Lesson #5: Oxymorons and Ironies – banish them from your dictionary

Remove complicated words like oxymoron, ironies and paradoxes from your dictionary (while at it, also remove words like shame and empathy).

Tweet by Shahid Siddiqui

Never mind what the word ‘uniformity’ actually means, make incongruous claims that bringing uniformity actually means favouring one community over other (through Hindu Rashtra).

Tweet by Communist leader Sitaram Yechury

Since secular icons donning skull cap and holding candle vigils is totally acceptable, just ensure that your sense of irony does not inhibit you from driving home your message of destruction of secularism in the country when Hindu ministers attend Hindu functions donning Hindu attire.

And finally,

Lesson #6: Relentlessness and persistence – your mantra for life.

Propagandists are nothing if not relentless and persistent. And loyally wedded to their cause, come hell or high water. So keep the cauldron simmering, however poisonous its contents maybe, even if it means tearing apart the already fragile social fabric of the nation and reviving painful memories of past trauma.

Tweet by Aakar Patel

But this could be a slippery slope. When overdone, it can backfire badly.

Tweet by Rahul Gandhi

So tread cautiously.

In conclusion, understand that propaganda never stops yielding result. Successful propaganda is why a brahmin, Ravana, ends up getting propped up and worshipped by a Brahmin-hating EV Ramasamy Naicker in Tamil Nadu. It is also why a secular India despite its flawless track record in minority treatment gets branded ‘Islamophobic’ or ‘Majoritarian’ by random ‘experts’ and assorted personalities.

There is no doubt that liberals have had an undue advantage in being the first movers in this territory and causing enough damage to the country and its ethos in their unchallenged long run. But it is now time for the other side to learn, and to use the venom to manufacture the nullifying antivenin.

This country deserves its healing.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsliberal propaganda
Geetha G

Related Articles

Trending now

Culture and History

Tipu Sultan: a freedom fighter or Islamic bigot?

Nivan Sadh -
Tipu Sultan is often credited in our history textbooks as a ‘secular’ ruler of Mysore who fought against the British in the late 1700s. While the latter part of the sentence does hold merit, the former is nothing but blatant propaganda
Read more
Crime

Man tied to a tree and beaten up on suspicion of theft, Congress leader gives it a communal spin: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami spreads fake news that a man beaten on suspicion of being thief was beaten for being Muslim
Read more

How an old Soviet joke explains Bollywood’s stance on free speech

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
While Maharashtra may be No. 1 in COVID cases, with a test positive rate around 20%, here is the No. 1 priority of the state government. How dare someone disrespect Mumbai Police?

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

Media OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair

18 out of 20 members of Facebook’s new ‘oversight board’ meant to ‘regulate content’ linked to George Soros: Read details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
90 per cent of new Facebook oversight board to regulate content have links to liberal Jewish billionaire George Soros.

France vs Gujarat: Coronavirus and how India’s superstar performance in high recovery and low mortality is being ignored

Government and Policy Abhishek Banerjee -
United States and Western Europe have been brought to their knees by Coronavirus and its certainly not the time when they want to give credit to India

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'
Read more
News Reports

Akshay Kumar announces launch of action game FAU-G in support of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar has announced the launch of an action game, FAU-G, voicing his support for the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Read more
News Reports

‘This time, jail experience was horrible’: How Rajdeep tried to paint accused Dr Kafeel Khan as an innocent victim

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has such a large population to look after he is after a mere doctor like him.
Read more
Social Media

‘Nasal voice’, ‘short height’ and much more: Read why netizens are unhappy over Saif Ali Khan playing Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan to play the role of Lankesh Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, the next venture by Tanhaji director Om Raut.
Read more
Media

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Read more
Media

Reporter saying ‘F**king M***rch*d’ goes viral, Republic TV clarifies: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A clip has gone viral on the internet earlier today in which a reporter was heard uttering derogatory words while reporting news on Republic TV.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Madhya Pradesh High Court grants bail to rape accused to marry the victim

OpIndia Staff -
An accused in a rape case was granted two-months bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court to marry his victim
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Archbishop, who criticised CAA, now accused of a multi-million dollar scam: Read the full details

Dibakar Dutta -
Former Karnataka High Court Judge Michael F Saldanha had accused Peter Machado and Bishop of Mysuru, K A William, of 'criminally misappropriating' ₹49.5 crores collected for Coorg Disaster Relief work in 2018.
Read more
News Reports

Book published by Union Ministry of Culture and ICHR glorifies the chief architects of Moplah Massacre, that resulted in genocide of Hindus, as ‘martyrs’

OpIndia Staff -
A 'Dictionary of Martyrs' published by Union Ministry of Culture and ICHR eulogises Islamic genocidal maniacs behind Moplah Massacre
Read more
Culture and History

Tipu Sultan: a freedom fighter or Islamic bigot?

Nivan Sadh -
Tipu Sultan is often credited in our history textbooks as a ‘secular’ ruler of Mysore who fought against the British in the late 1700s. While the latter part of the sentence does hold merit, the former is nothing but blatant propaganda
Read more
Crime

Man tied to a tree and beaten up on suspicion of theft, Congress leader gives it a communal spin: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami spreads fake news that a man beaten on suspicion of being thief was beaten for being Muslim
Read more
News Reports

Caretaker and Devotees of Panchbakhtar Mahadev temple in Jammu protest against the construction of multilayer parking and commercial complex on the temple land

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu temple devotees and caretaker accuses administration of grabbing temple land to build parking and commercial complex
Read more
Opinions

How an old Soviet joke explains Bollywood’s stance on free speech

Abhishek Banerjee -
While Maharashtra may be No. 1 in COVID cases, with a test positive rate around 20%, here is the No. 1 priority of the state government. How dare someone disrespect Mumbai Police?
Read more
News Reports

California Legislature passes bill lowering criminal penalty for LGBT adults who have sexual relations with minors

OpIndia Staff -
New bill passed in California to preventgay adults who sodomise or perform oral sex with minors from registered as sex offenders
Read more
News Reports

UP government orders inquiry into the construction of SP leader Azam Khan’s dream project Ala Hazrat Haj House in Ghaziabad

OpIndia Staff -
The National Green Tribunal, in February 2018, sealed the Ala Hazrat Haj house due to lack of a Sewage Treatment Plant
Read more
Fact-Check

Old tweet by Saba Naqvi that peddled fake news about ‘Brahmin Sambar powder’ goes viral: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
'Brahmin Sambar powder' is not manufactured by a company run by Hindus, it is made by a company owned by Muslims
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
445,181FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com