Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi succumbs to Coronavirus

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at the AIIMS in New Delhi today evening. The BJP MP from Karnataka was diagnosed with Coronavirus, and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS. Suresh Angadi was an MP from Belgaum, and he was 65 years of age.

Suresh Angadi had tested positive for COVID-19 on 11th September. Informing about the development, he had tweeted, “I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advise of doctors.”

I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advise of doctors.



Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms. @PMOIndia — Suresh Angadi (@SureshAngadi_) September 11, 2020

After the diagnosis, Angadi was admitted at the trauma center at the AIIMS, where a a dedicated COVID-19 facility has been set up. He was admitted at the evening on 11th September.

He won 3 consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2004, 2009, 2014 from Belgaum constituency in Karnataka. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

As the country’s Coronavirus tally has crossed 56 lakh, several central leaders and union ministers have been infected with the Chinese virus. Some of them include, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, Ayush Minister Shripad Nayak, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Suresh Angadi is the second parliamentarian from Karnataka to have succumbed to Coronavirus. On 18th of this month, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti died in Bengaluru after he was diagnosed with the infection on 2nd September.