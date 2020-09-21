Monday, September 21, 2020
As NCB delves deeper into the drug angle in Sushant’s death case, Bollywood’s connection with drug mafias in Amritsar and Pakistan emerge

The official added that the drug angle in Sushant's case has to be handled carefully as names of drug dealers linked with Maharashtra politicians and companies managing film actors and actresses are also coming under the scanner.

Hours after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief in an interview with Outlook magazine exposed how the Bollywood drug racket has international links to Dubai and terror organisations, a report by Hindustan Times states how large drug cartels in Amritsar and Pakistan are also supplying cocaine and other hard drugs to Mumbai, and to Bollywood.

According to the report, one NCB official privy to the investigations into the drug angle in film actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death said that the department is working on tracing the backtrail from consumer to peddler to supplier to those controlling the trade.

“We have a fair idea as to who is involved in the Bollywood drug scene and (who the) Mumbai suppliers (are). The evidence is being collected before the consumers of hard drugs including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine and their suppliers are charged,” said the senior NCB official on the condition of anonymity.

Names of drug dealers linked with Maharashtra politicians and companies managing film actors under the scanner: NCB official

He informed that the main Amritsar link is expected to be summoned this week by NCB. He also confirmed that the Narcotics Department, leaving no stone unturned, has also sought the help of the US, UK, Canada and Australian drug enforcement agencies to unearth suppliers of cocaine to Mumbai. 

The official added that the drug angle in Sushant’s case has to be handled carefully as names of drug dealers linked with Maharashtra politicians and companies managing film actors and actresses are also coming under the scanner.

According to NCB officials, the majority of cocaine lands in India through the Columbia-Brazil-Mozambique route, while other African destinations and the Dubai area are sometimes used as an alternative route. They furthered that since India is the largest producer of potassium permanganate, a chemical compound which is used in processing cocaine, these international cartels are eyeing at setting up a cocaine processing unit in the country.

Pakistan using drug funds to sponsor terrorism: NCB

Moreover, considering India consumes nearly one ton of heroin every day, there are possibilities that these international organisations are planning to set up a processing unit in India for Afghan heroin, which they believe enters India either through Pakistan’s Punjab province or through the sea route from Gujarat. The terror state of Pakistan has always used drug money for terrorist funding.

NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana had also concurred to the fact that the drug funds were used for narco-terrorism. He said that the drug syndicate of the film industry could just be the ‘tip of the iceberg’.

80% Bollywood stars on drugs, claimed Rhea Chakraborty

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had revealed to the NCB that 80% of Bollywood stars are on drugs. In her statement, Rhea had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. She had also stated that actress Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta had consumed narcotics substances. The names of Sushant’s friend Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra had also been mentioned by Rhea during her interrogation.

